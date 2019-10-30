Head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Georgia football program aren’t worried about their offense.
Against Kentucky and South Carolina, the Bulldogs’ flaws were exposed. After a collapse against the Gamecocks and an ugly win over the Wildcats, the offense has offered more concern than confidence. Georgia ranks No. 62 nationally in passing offense.
“I think 50% of [the passing woes against Kentucky] would be due to conditions,” Smart said in a teleconference on Oct. 23. “It was the biggest struggle. It was just tough for anybody to palm a ball and throw a ball and effectively catch it.”
The Bulldogs have relied on the running attack to fuel the offense. However, even that has been largely one-dimensional. Junior D’Andre Swift accounted for nearly 72% of Georgia’s rushing offense against Kentucky and South Carolina.
Senior running back Brian Herrien can provide a boost to Georgia’s offense, but he missed the South Carolina game with back spasms. He said that afternoon was an anomaly.
“I feel like it was just one game,” Herrien said. “We have to execute, of course … Watching that game, sometimes we weren’t focused enough, or sometimes we were complacent about who we were or what we were doing.”
When asked about the offensive woes and offensive coordinator James Coley’s performance, Smart deflects. He cites the lack of explosive plays, turnover margin and other metrics the Bulldogs watch closely.
Fromm retains some control over play calling at the line of scrimmage.
“The [coaches] trust [Fromm] a lot, and he’s super smart and knows how to put us in the best position possible,” tight end Eli Wolf said. “He’s got some flexibility, not total power.”
Now the Bulldogs clash with Florida in a game that will likely determine the winner of the SEC East. Florida is fourth in rushing defense and third in scoring defense in the SEC. Fromm will be tested again. The Gators’ defense has an SEC-best 12 interceptions, but the Bulldogs are focused on looking forward.
“Our whole team is looking at the opportunity to play a top-10 team in Jacksonville regardless of how we have played or what we have done offensively, defensively, or special teams,” Smart said. “You’re always looking forward to playing a top-10 team that’s a really well coached, good football team.”
