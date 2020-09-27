Every Sunday after a Georgia football game, The Red & Black will examine a key play from Saturday’s game. This week, we take a look at sophomore George Pickens’ 19-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter of the Bulldogs’ 37-10 victory over Arkansas.
The score
Georgia was trailing Arkansas 7-5 with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter.
The situation
After a first half filled with offensive mistakes and a fumble by junior running back James Cook on the quarter’s opening possession, Georgia began piecing together encouraging gains of nine, 20, and 13 yards in three of its first four plays of the drive. But a bad snap by center Trey Hill resulted in a loss of 12 yards, setting up Georgia with a 2nd-and-goal from the Arkansas 19-yard line.
The play
With quarterback Stetson Bennett in shotgun, Pickens and receiver Demetris Robertson were lined up on the left side of Georgia’s formation as the lone receivers on that side. After the snap, Bennett looked in Robertson and Pickens’ direction the entire play before finding Pickens on a comeback route at the Razorbacks’ 7-yard line, with two yards of separation between Arkansas defensive back Jerry Jacobs. Pickens turned toward the sideline immediately after hauling in the pass, finding just enough space to dive past the goal line for Georgia’s first touchdown of the season.
Pickens' touchdown reception resulted in Georgia's first real momentum of the game, and the defense forced a three-and-out on Arkansas' next possession to set up another touchdown pass from Bennett, this time to tight end John Fitzpatrick.
From there, it was all Georgia. Cornerback Eric Stokes intercepted a Feleipe Franks pass on Arkansas' next possession and returned it for a touchdown, seemingly eliminating any hope the Razorbacks had for an upset.
