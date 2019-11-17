Every Sunday after a Georgia football game, The Red & Black will examine a key play from Saturday’s game. This week, we take a look at Travon Walker’s sack which sealed the victory for Georgia over Auburn.

The score

Georgia was leading 21-14 with 1:44 remaining in the game.

The situation

Auburn was facing a fourth-and-10 from its own 27-yard line. On the previous possession, the Bulldogs had a chance to seal the victory. Instead, they ran two run plays that went for 1 yard and 4 yards, respectively, then a pass to D’Andre Swift, who was brought down at the line of scrimmage. Auburn took over on the 27-yard line after Jake Camrada’s punt. The Tigers failed to gain any yards on three consecutive plays. On third down, Bo Nix threw a pass to Seth Williams only to have Richard LeCounte knock the ball out of Williams’ hands.

The play

It all came down to this. Bo Nix lined up in shotgun with two receivers on both his right and left. Georgia only had two linemen on the ground, but linebackers Quay Walker and Adam Anderson also rushed the quarterback. But it was Travon Walker who brought Nix down. Walker lined up opposite the center before almost immediately looping all the way around the right tackle. The freshman’s sack clinched the victory and the SEC East title for Georgia.

The quotes

Safety Richard LeCounte: “That guy’s a beast man, to be able to let him rush and we held it up on the back end, that felt good. Travon’s a great player”

Head coach Kirby Smart on if he regretted chest bumping Walker: “Hell no. I’d chest bump Travon all day. I thought I might lose an ACL, but I was committed to it.”