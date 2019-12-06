Ahead of the SEC championship game on Saturday between Georgia and LSU, The Red & Black picked the top players of the regular season.
Offensive Player of the Year: D’Andre Swift
D’Andre Swift is the swagger Georgia’s offense needed. He took over games when he had to — highlighted by a 179-yard performance against Kentucky. Swift averaged 100.2 rushing yards per game in the regular season, good for No. 5 in the SEC. He led Georgia’s ground attack, piling up 1,230 yards and seven rushing touchdowns in the regular season. He’s one of five Bulldogs all-time to have two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and averaged over 6 yards per carry this year. Through all of it, there’s no doubt the junior from Philadelphia left his mark in Athens. — Myan Patel
Defensive Player of the Year: Monty Rice
Becoming the face of Georgia’s defense is no small feat. But if there’s one player who deserves it, it’s junior inside linebacker Monty Rice. He led Georgia with 71 total tackles in the regular season and finished No. 15 in the SEC with 6.6 tackles per game. The Huntsville, Alabama, native was one of six Georgia defensive players who started all 12 regular season games and won SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Auburn. Last year, Rice started in just five games due to injury but still ranked third on the team with 59 tackles. — Henry Queen
Offensive Breakout Player of the Year: George Pickens
George Pickens created a buzz before he even played in his first game at Georgia when a video of his impressive one-handed grab during a preseason scrimmage gained traction online. From that point on, it seemed like a breakout season was in the cards for the freshman from Hoover, Alabama, and he delivered. Earning playing time in all 12 games and a start against Kentucky, Pickens finished the regular season as Georgia’s top receiver with 33 catches for 498 yards and six touchdowns. — Augusta Stone
Defensive Breakout Player of the Year: Tae Crowder
Tae Crowder received starting reps in 2018 but has truly transformed into a mainstay on the Georgia defense in his senior year. He’s the second-leading tackler with 55 in the regular season, and his crucial role in the middle of the defense earned him a spot as one of the 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. The 3-star recruit from Hamilton, Georgia, came in as a running back but made the switch to linebacker in the middle of the 2016-17 season. Now, he’s reaping the rewards. — Andy Walsh
Fan Favorite: Rodrigo Blankenship
Everyone’s favorite Georgia football player is made clear before kickoff when players’ faces are shown on the video board. Rodrigo Blankenship, sometimes referred to as “Hot Rod,” takes the cake — and the cheers —by far. The senior from Marietta, Georgia, has stolen the hearts of the Georgia faithful throughout his five years on the roster and has also become the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer in the process. Blankenship made 24 of 28 field goals in the regular season with a long of 50 yards. — Anna Glenn Grove
Freshman of the Year: Azeez Ojulari
Using the term “freshman” loosely, redshirt freshman Azeez Ojulari has been Georgia’s best pass rusher in his first year as a starter. Ojulari’s 4.5 sacks is the most on the team, and he’s also the team leader in quarterback hits with 33. Georgia hasn’t been an especially strong pass-rushing team this season, but Ojulari has taken the lead role in a group of young edge rushers that will be back again next year. — Nathan Moore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.