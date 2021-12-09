Georgia is sending eight seniors to Mobile, Alabama, for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 5. The annual game brings together the nation’s top college prospects to showcase their talents to scouts for the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Bulldogs who have accepted their invites, many of whom still have an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, will not return to Georgia next season and will enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
James Cook headlines the Georgia offensive players making an appearance. Cook racked up 619 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, but his versatility in the passing game is what makes him intriguing to NFL scouts.
Second Team All-SEC offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer will be joining Cook on offense. Shaffer started in all of the Bulldogs’ 13 games, while Salyer only started in nine games due to injury.
On defense, the Bulldogs will have four representatives. Derion Kendrick, who transferred from Clemson before the 2021 season, earned his invitation after recording two interceptions and 33 tackles on the season.
Fresh off earning First Team All-SEC honors, Devonte Wyatt has accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl. Wyatt racked up 2.5 sacks this season and forced two fumbles.
The linebacker duo of Quay Walker and Channing Tindall will also be making an appearance in Mobile, Alabama. Walker and Tindall helped cause havoc as they rounded out a fierce front seven on the nation’s top defense.
Jake Camarda has also accepted an invitation for the Senior Bowl. Camarda was recently named First Team All-SEC for his consistent play as the Bulldogs’ punter.