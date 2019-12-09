The Georgia football team is well represented on the Associated Press All-SEC teams, which were announced on Monday. The Bulldogs had seven players who earned All-SEC honors, including two first team selections.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship were named to the first team. Running back D’Andre Swift, right tackle Isaiah Wilson, center Trey Hill, inside linebacker Monty Rice and cornerback Eric Stokes were all named to the second team.
Thomas started every game for the Bulldogs this season and was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s best offensive or defensive linemen. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz and Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell were named finalists over Thomas, a projected first-round NFL draft pick in 2020.
Blankenship finished as Georgia’s all-time leading scorer and tied for second in the SEC with 9.2 points per game this year. He went 25 of 31 in 2019 with one blocked field goal and five missed field goals, including two in the SEC championship game against LSU.
Georgia senior safety J.R. Reed was named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award on Nov. 25 for the nation’s best defensive back but didn’t make the first or second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.