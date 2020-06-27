When nature calls, small gestures can go a long way.
Christie Williams Myers posted a heartwarming story to her Facebook page last Saturday morning, which has accumulated over 260,000 likes and 125,000 shares. In the post, Myers detailed her Friday night encounter with Georgia football players Latavious Brini and Jaylen Johnson, which involved both a cookie and much-needed bathroom break.
We were in Athens yesterday and Avery had to go to the bathroom really, really bad. She & I ran into the closest place...Posted by Christie Williams Myers on Saturday, June 20, 2020
Myers’ 8-year-old daughter, Avery, was in desperate need to use the restroom during a family outing in Athens last Friday night. The downtown Subway was the nearest option, however, the employees told Myers that she had to be a paying customer for her daughter to use the restroom. When Myers realized she didn’t have her wallet to pay for anything, Brini and Johnson stepped up.
“Without hesitation these 2 young men spoke up and said they would buy a cookie for Avery so she could be a 'paying customer' so she could use the restroom,” Myers said in her Facebook post.
Afterward, Myers and her daughter spoke with Brini and Johnson, which is when Myers found out the men played for Georgia football.
Myers and her husband both graduated from the University of Georgia in 2000 and call Athens their second home, so they were ecstatic to hear the men were fellow Bulldogs.
“What really struck me was these college-age kids, that don’t have kids of their own, were able to empathize with the situation, react immediately and do something that was really kind,” Myers said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
Myers and her family were shocked when the post went viral. She mentioned that she wanted to share a feel-good story that would “restore some faith in humanity.”
She mentioned that football head coach Kirby Smart was aware of the post and shared the picture and story during a team meeting via Zoom on Monday. Smart also retweeted WSB-TV’s coverage of the story.
Myers said she had a Facebook message conversation with Brini’s mother, who said her son was “raised to do the right thing even when no one is watching” and that the post meant a lot to her as a mother.
“I want these boys to get recognition and earn some credit for what they did. It’s a small act but it goes a long way,” Myers said.
