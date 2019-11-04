Georgia football opened practice for six minutes on Wednesday. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense
Junior offensive lineman Justin Shaffer was absent from practice with a neck injury. He hasn't played in a game since he was in the starting lineup in Georgia's loss to South Carolina.
The tight ends worked on a four cone drill and caught passes. The quarterbacks and running backs worked together while the wide receivers worked separately.
Defense
Sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell participated during the media viewing period of practice. He has turf toe and hasn't played since the Arkansas State game on Sept. 21.
He also participated in warmups before the Florida game on Saturday, but he didn't play. Head coach Kirby Smart said that Campbell was 100%, but the coaching staff didn't have an opportunity to put him in.
During the practice viewing period on Monday, the defensive linemen worked on agility while the inside and outside linebackers refined their tackling skills.
