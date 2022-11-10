After practice on Wednesday, Nov. 9, junior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and senior offensive lineman Warren Ericson spoke with the media in the team’s last media availability before this weekend's game against Mississippi State in Starkville. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say:
The cowbells
Georgia has played in a variety of unique environments, but what stands out about playing in Davis Wade Stadium is Mississippi State’s cowbell tradition, which is particularly disruptive to the opposing offense.
The last time Georgia played in Starkville was on Sep. 25, 2010. The new Bulldog generation will be enduring cowbell noise for the first time.
“You always have like the team moms shaking the homemade shakers and stuff like that, but nothing to that extent,” Ericson said. “I'm excited about it though, I think it's going to be a good challenge.”
The team is aware of the tough atmosphere ahead, but Rosemy-Jacksaint believes that the team’s preparation will help the players tune out the raucous environment.
“We usually prepare for that by using crowd noise indoors whenever we’re practicing to get as closest to the game as possible,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “So, [Kirby Smart] emphasizes [that] it's gonna be loud, it's gonna be hostile. So, we just got to be able to go in to block out the noise and execute and play our game.”
Preparing for Mississippi State’s defense
Head coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Mississippi State’s defense is “aggressive and relentless.”
With the return of multiple defensive starters, including standout defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy who returned last Saturday against Auburn after missing the first eight games due to injury, Georgia may find Mississippi State’s defense to be a challenge.
“They have a unique defense,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “They do a lot of games up front, a lot of twists, a lot of stunts, stuff like that, trying to confuse us. We know we've just got to attack them out the gate.”
Ericson used one word in particular to describe Mississippi State’s defense.
“Disruptive,” Ericson said. “They’re coached really, really well. They know exactly what they're gonna do. And for us, it's a really big challenge because they do move around so much and they're fast. So, us as an offensive line, we have to have our eyes ready, we have to match their intensity and their speed.”
Looking ahead
If Georgia wins this weekend, the team would most likely qualify for the SEC title game in Atlanta, but according to Rosemy-Jacksaint, that's not the main focus right now.
“Right now, we're not looking forward to the future,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “We're not dwelling on the past, we’re focused on the present. We’re focused on getting better day by day.”
To Ericson, it’s essential for the team to have a mindset of taking each game as it comes and not getting too caught up in rankings and what-if scenarios.
“I think that's obviously in the air and that's exciting cause that's one of our goals that we start out each year,” Ericson said. “But the thing about it is, we have to have a mentality of going 1-0. No matter what the circumstances are, who we play, where we're at.”