In preparation for their game against South Carolina, Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart along with inside linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and cornerback Kamari Lassiter were made available to talk to the media. Here are some takeaways from their comments.
Meaningful game snaps
In both of the Bulldogs' first games, many players have contributed who would not normally receive significant snaps throughout the season. Smart hammered at the fact that there is no better experience than being in the game itself. Despite the benefits that the younger player received, Smart said he wished the starters were able to get more reps.
“It concerns me that we haven’t played as many snaps with our starters, that's the concerning thing,” Smart said. “Because you're going to catch a hot game where you're playing 80 to 90 snaps and that’s what we conditioned all summer for, that's what we conditioned at practice for, that’s what we work really hard for, so the concern is on the ability to play as many snaps as it takes.”
Running back Roderick Robinson has been a prominent example of this, as the freshman has seen plenty of playing time due to injuries within the backfield. Coach Smart commented on the performance of his young tailback so far.
“He got the spring ball to learn and figure some things out,” Smart said. “He’s caught speed and he's had an opportunity you know we've had some injured backs, he's been healthy. I've seen him mature, he's very bright and he has good vision, he’s continued to improve.”
Defending the pass
South Carolina and quarterback Spencer Rattler have been able to pass the ball just as good, if not better, than any other team in the nation. The Gamecocks’ offense currently ranks third in total passing yards, behind Washington and Colorado, with 408 passing yards a game. Mondon commented on what they have been able to gather this week in practice.
“They’ve got an athletic team. Spencer Rattler – a quarterback we saw last year – has a really talented and big arm,” Mondon said. “They’ve got physical, fast receivers and some good backs.”
Not only are the Gamecocks the most impressive opponent the Bulldogs have faced so far this season, but they are the first SEC opponent on the schedule for Georgia. Lassiter commented on the mindset the team must have going into their matchup this Saturday.
“We must flip the switch whenever we start playing SEC opponents because the league plays different,” Lassiter said. “The SEC is different, and we pride ourselves on being in one of the best conferences in the country, as well as going against the best teams in the country. Whenever that happens, you have to turn your level of play up a notch just to be able to compete at a high level.”