Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Monday, Sept. 12 along with offensive linemen Sedrick Van Pran and Warren McClendon and linebacker Smael Mondon. Here are some key takeaways:
On the road again
As the Bulldogs prepare to head to Columbia, South Carolina, to begin conference play against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgia has yet to play a true road game this season thanks to the “neutral site” game in Atlanta against Oregon being largely filled with Bulldog fans.
Van Pran said road fans can have a major impact on the game but the team has prepared for the challenges that come with going into another team’s stadium.
"I definitely think it can be a factor especially, on the road in the SEC. I think there's a lot of great stadiums, you talk about South Carolina, Auburn, whoever it may be, those environments get really crazy and loud,” Van Pran said. “They can cause some problems, being in those environments, but honestly, that's something that we work on that we practice throughout the week. We try to minimize those things.”
Smart said the older players on the team will need to help the young players who haven’t dealt with a road environment before.
“The only asset to going into an environment like this is experience. And we've probably got 20 or 30 guys that have experience going into Auburn, Tennessee, places similar in terms of fan experience,” Smart said. “So we've got some guys that can draw on experience. We've got some guys that will lean on those guys because they'll be new. Any time you go on the road for the first time, guys have to get comfortable with that.”
Battle in the trenches
Georgia’s offensive line has been one of the less consistent aspects of the team through two games, and heading into a game against SEC opposition the group knows it needs to play better.
“The first week I thought we played really well. Last week I don’t think we played to our standard,” McClendon said. “We have some things we need to fix, some things we need to prevent from happening and some pre-snap things we need to get better at. Just coming back in today, look at what we messed up on and get back to work.”
Van Pran said South Carolina’s defensive front will present a challenge with its size and athleticism.
“The thing that has stuck out most to me has to be their athletic ability, just pure God-given ability that those guys possess,” Van Pran said. “I think they are extremely talented. They fit the stereotype for the type of guys you look for in the SEC. I think those guys are really talented.”
Update on Mitchell injury
Wide receiver AD Mitchell injured his ankle on the first offensive play for Georgia against Samford and did not return to the game.
Asked for an update on Mitchell’s status, Smart said the sophomore wideout would not participate in practice on Monday.
“AD will not be able to practice today,” Smart said. “We're hopeful that he's able to make it. Ron's optimistic, but you know how that goes. It's more where he goes and where he's at.”
Mitchell's status will be something to keep an eye on as the week continues and the game approaches.