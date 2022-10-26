The undefeated Bulldogs head into Jacksonville this weekend, looking to face the 4-3 Gators and get their fifth conference win of the season.
Slowing down Anthony Richardson
It’s been an up-and-down year for Gators’ quarterback Anthony Richardson. After knocking off 7th-ranked Utah to open the year, Richardson looked like the real deal and ended up on numerous heisman watch lists. Since that game, Florida’s gone 3-3, losing three of their four matchups against SEC opponents.
Despite their struggles, there’s no question that Richardson is extremely versatile, attacking teams through the air and on the ground. He threw for over 450 yards against the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers and has rushed for at least 45 yards in five games this year.
Georgia has not faced a quarterback with the mobility of Richardson up to this point, but they have gotten a taste of dealing with agile quarterbacks. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford both carried the ball at least eight times against Georgia, with Ashford totaling 52 yards. The Bulldogs could have their hands full if they are not able to contain Richardson on Saturday.
“He’s a physical runner at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds,” junior defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “He loves to stiff-arm. He loves to make guys look silly on film, so we have to rally to him and put a hat on him.”
Attacking Florida’s defense
The Florida defense could struggle on Saturday if Georgia’s offensive line is able to win up front against the Gators’ front seven. While the Bulldogs haven’t been elite on the ground this year, they have sure been close to it in the last few games.
In four of their last five games, they have rushed for over 190 yards and nearly reached 300 against Auburn. As for Florida, they have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in the SEC with 185 and are tied with Texas A&M for the second-most rushing yards per attempt.
Regardless of Florida’s struggles, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discussed how tough and athletic the Gators' team is.
“They’re extremely physical and to me they’re extremely disciplined,” Smart said. “They don’t beat themselves. They do a really good job at both line of scrimmages.You can see what Billy’s building in terms of number one recruiting and number two the way their players play.”