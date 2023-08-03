Georgia football held its first preseason practice on Thursday as the team prepares for the 2023 season. Here are the Red & Black’s observations.
No surprises
The tight end room doesn’t hold too many surprises. Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp looked comfortable during practices, as tight ends coach Todd Hartley didn’t bother them much. Lawson Luckie, despite being a freshman, looked right at home with those players, running drills cleanly. Fellow freshman Pearce Spurlin, however, didn’t look as clean, as Hartley had to correct him several times. Luckie appeared much further along in his development than Spurlin, which is likely due to Spurlin missing most of the spring.
The blindside replacement
Georgia’s offensive line is looking fairly set for the season. The three interior guys — guards Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge and center Sedrick Van Pran — all return alongside tackle Amarius Mims, who started some games at right tackle last season. Earnest Greene III and Austin Blaske were both battling it out for the left tackle spot, but today Greene worked primarily with the first team, playing next to the left guard Truss, while Blaske played with the reserves.
Growing pains
Head coach Kirby Smart, in his Wednesday press conference, noted that the team doesn’t know if it’s found a “train wrecker” yet on the defensive line. The group certainly looked strong, particularly returnees like Zion Logue, Christen Miller and Mykel Williams. Williams also looked fairly smooth in drills despite coming off of surgery in the summer to correct a foot injury that sidelined him for much of spring practice The younger two linemen, freshmen Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett had some things to clean up. Hall was spoken to by Tray Scott directly, signaling a few growing pains for the young defensive lineman to work out.
Smooth sailing
Georgia’s offense, which featured many returnees, looked smooth as usual. Many freshmen and transfers continued to get acclimated, seeing as Dominic Lovett worked with the second team and Rara Thomas ran with the third team units. However, the first team, which featured Ladd McConkey and Dillon Bell, looked smooth and comfortable. Bell particularly ran his routes well and his cuts looked fluid.
Meanwhile, for the running backs, seniors Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards led the first team reps, while freshmen Roderick Robinson II, redshirt freshman Andrew Paul and walk-ons Cash Jones, Sevaughn Clark and Len’Neth Whitehead played behind them. Jones, Milton, Edwards and Robinson ran cleanly, while Robinson somehow looked even bigger than he had on G-Day. Paul was participating in every drill but is still seemingly working back from an ACL tear he suffered in August 2022.