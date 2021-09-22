Leading up to Georgia’s second conference game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, head coach Kirby Smart and players met with the media to discuss progress in meshing as a team and in injuries.
Offensive line dexterity
Georgia’s offensive line remains a continuous source for rotation, even after recovering from several preseason injuries to key members. The line, led by tackle Jamaree Salyer and true freshman Sedrick Van Pran, has the Georgia running game finding its stride.
Last week Georgia rushed for almost 200 yards, and the line allowed only one sack against a capable South Carolina front. But even more encouraging is the group’s ability to exchange positions on a need-be basis.
Salyer transitioned from left guard to left tackle earlier this season, and despite questions surrounding his physical capabilities to play the position, has delivered a consistent product.
“I think it’s his athleticism and he’s strong, really strong, so when he stays in front of people, he’s hard to get around,” said head coach Kirby Smart. “He has experience playing out there and played at a high level last year against some really good pass rushers. I never doubted that he could play it.”
Van Pran’s rise to the starting center position has opened up combination opportunities along the line that before the season were rather unlikely. Broderick Jones has taken advantage of the opportunity. Jones has seen significant snaps in the past two games, and is a likely candidate to again enter the rotation on Saturday.
“He’s played in the last two games in the rotation,” Smart said. “Number one, I think it helps Jamaree [Salyer]’s conditioning. But he’s a good football player and I think he’s earned the right to play by the way he’s practiced, but we’re not ready to say he’s a starter right now.”
Defensive continuity
From back to front, Georgia's defense has arguably been the most consistent of the team’s three phases. The performance of the defensive line individually has anchored what ranks among the country’s best defensive units, supplemented by an active second level.
A big part of that success: offseason reps that have developed into in-season cohesion.
“Over the offseason, we had a lot of time to spend with each other and we gelled together, so that is one of the big positives for this year,” said defensive lineman Jordan Davis. “People come and go, but the standard is still the same, and we want to play our lights-out defense every week.”
And lights they have been. Georgia has allowed only one passing touchdown through three games and none of the rushing variety. Both players and coaches attribute that production to a combined commitment to the “Georgia standard,” something installed at practice.
Under Smart’s tenure, Georgia has gained a reputation for generating some of the most athletic defensive linemen and linebackers in the country, a trend exemplified by the 2021 roster. The linebacker to line connection appears as competent and capable as ever.
“There has to be a bond there regardless because we have to communicate with them, so we’re really close,” said Quay Walker of his relationship with the linemen. “There’s just something about this team; this is the closest the team has been since I’ve been here in my opinion.”
Walker has risen to become central in the Bulldogs’ defensive machine. He alongside other nationally-recognized talents in Channing Tindall, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith and Aaron Anderson give Georgia a formidable force behind an already intimidating front.
Walker and Tindall entered together and have spent all four years of their collegiate careers at Georgia, a story that intertwines their play on the field.
“It’s pretty much been a long ride for us, being here for four years,” Walker said. “We just decided to stay here and play our role early on, and to be where we are at now, we’re happy for one another.”
Player returns still uncertain
Head coach Kirby Smart also updated the media on the status of several injured Bulldogs following initial injury reports that took place on Monday.
Both Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith, who suffered preseason foot injuries, are running and conducting cardio exercises, but have not yet returned to position work at practice.
“They both ran really well today and hit really good speeds and felt really comfortable--they’re in a much better place,” Smart said.
Additionally, wide receiver George Pickens, who continues to recover from a knee injury, has progressed to running and catching balls but is still yet to be cleared. The timeline for his return to play remains uncertain.