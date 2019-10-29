After a unanimous vote, the NCAA board of regents announced on Tuesday that they are starting the process of modifying their rules to allow college athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness.
In other words, the NCAA Football video games could be coming back. Soon.
Georgia linebacker Monty Rice was excited to hear the news after practice on Tuesday.
“Oh, that’s great,” Rice said. “I’ve always wanted to play with myself in the video game.”
Unfortunately for the senior captain, he likely won’t get the chance. According to the release from the NCAA, each division of college athletics has until January 2021 to adjust their policy on player compensation. Despite the current uproar over the return of NCAA Football, Rice will have graduated before EA Sports and the NCAA can come to an agreement over the next installment of the game.
Rice isn’t the only current player that’s excited about the game’s potential return. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is asking EA if it’s really going to happen.
@EASPORTS .. making a comeback this year with NCAA ?— Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) October 29, 2019
Head coach Kirby Smart probably won’t care too much about the video game, and he said on Tuesday that he doesn’t know enough about the vote by the NCAA to form an opinion. When asked how the potential rule changes would affect college football, he didn’t really have an answer.
“To be honest with you, I don’t know,” Smart said. “I’m not smart enough to know and understand exactly how it’s going to affect the future.”
But he did express concerns about how the new rules could affect the “equal playing field” of college football.
“Our biggest concern as coaches across the country, is it going to be an even playing field,” Smart said. “The biggest concern is state-to-state of not being balanced. If it comes out balanced state-to-state, we’re all playing on the same playing field.”
Ultimately the news out of the NCAA doesn’t change a whole lot right now, and the language in the release doesn’t guarantee any concrete changes as of yet. But this is the first meaningful step toward player compensation that the NCAA has taken, and Rice and other players across the country will hope it doesn’t stop here.
