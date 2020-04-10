Georgia football landed its second recruit in as many days for the 2021 recruiting class after the commitment of four-star running back Lovasea Carroll on Thursday.
Like four-star offensive tackle Micah Morris, who committed yesterday, Carroll committed via Twitter.
Please Respect🙏🏾💯 #GoDawgs🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/kGxjk3qMHv— Lovasea Carroll (@LovaseaC) April 9, 2020
Carroll is the No. 122 recruit in the country and ranked No. 8 for his position. He currently plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which is the same school that current Bulldogs Nolan Smith and Warren Brinson attended.
Carroll is the fourth four-star in Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class, and the lone running back thus far. He rushed for over 1400 yards in his sophomore season with 143 carries but sustained an injury in his junior season that limited him to 570 rushing yards with 57 carries.
The 6-foot-0.5, 189-pound running back was at one time committed to South Carolina and will continue to take all five of his official visits before making a final decision.
