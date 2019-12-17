College football’s third early signing period begins Wednesday, Dec. 18 and ends Friday, Dec. 20. Here are three Georgia football targets to watch and other storylines surrounding the Bulldogs’ 2020 class. All rankings are based on the 247Sports Composite.
Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch
Burch, the No. 5 player in the 2020 class, would represent the crown jewel of Kirby Smart’s fifth recruiting class as the Bulldogs’ head coach. The Columbia, South Carolina, native will be choosing between Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina in a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon that will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Clemson and Georgia are his most likely destinations, according to 247Sports. If Burch chooses Clemson, he would join six five-star commits in the Tigers’ 2020 class. Entering the early signing period, no other team has more than three five-star commits. Georgia is tied with Ohio State and Notre Dame for fourth with two five-star commits — Mekhail Sherman and Broderick Jones.
Four-star safety Eric Reed Jr.
Reed is the No. 6 prospect from Louisiana and could be the next great Bulldog safety. Reed was formerly committed to Ole Miss and decommitted from the Rebels on Dec. 2 after the firing of Matt Luke. Luke quickly made the transition to Smart’s staff, and Reed came on an official visit to Athens on Dec. 13.
Reed will choose between Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Notre Dame at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The Crystal Ball Prediction on 247Sports gives Georgia a 75% chance of landing Reed. The Bulldogs don’t have a safety commit yet for the 2020 class, and Reed could eventually become a key piece in the secondary. He is a three-sport athlete at Calvary Baptist Academy and would not enroll early.
Four-star receiver Arian Smith
One thing is for sure: Smith would bring blazing speed to Georgia. He is the No. 14 wide receiver prospect in the nation. The 6-foot-1 receiver moves fast and is a world-class track star. He runs the 100-meter dash in 10.39 seconds.
The Lakeland, Florida, native will choose between Alabama, Florida and Georgia on Wednesday, and he welcomed both Smart and Alabama’s Nick Saban into his home for visits within one week of each other. The Bulldogs have a plethora of pass catchers returning to Athens, but the receivers will once again be the unproven group on offense. Smith took his official visit to Georgia on Dec. 13, and the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictor gives Georgia an 88% chance to land the Floridian.
Other storylines
Offensive line upheaval: Without Sam Pittman, the identity of Georgia’s offensive line is in question. The hiring of Matt Luke was a nice recovery after losing arguably the Bulldogs’ best recruiter, but replacing left tackle and first-round prospect Andrew Thomas won’t be easy.
Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge headline a group of five offensive linemen committed to the Bulldogs. Jones is a five-star tackle from Lithonia High School and Ratledge is a four-star from Darlington in Rome, Georgia. Ratledge reaffirmed his commitment on Dec. 14 and will sign on Wednesday. Jones, however, is a candidate to flip his commitment to Auburn. Four-star offensive tackle Joshua Braun already flipped to Florida after Pittman left for the Arkansas job. Smart and Luke quickly replaced him with three-star tackle Devin Willock.
National ranking: Entering the signing period, Georgia’s class of 2020 is No. 6 in the nation. That marks a decline from the past three years when the Bulldogs placed no lower than No. 3. But all hope is not lost for Georgia. It still has some of its most talented targets available. Five-star tight end Darnell Washington and five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo won’t announce their commitments until January.
Out-of-state emphasis: Georgia’s recruiting trail is getting closer and closer to the Pacific Ocean. Kendall Milton, a four-star running back from Clovis, California, became the first high school player from The Golden State to commit to Georgia since NaDerris Ward in 2006.
Milton represents a growing trend for the Bulldogs. For the second straight year, Georgia currently has more out-of-state commits than in-state. Smart has secured commitments from four Georgia natives and 11 out-of-state prospects in the class of 2020. In the process, the Bulldogs missed out on in-state five-star prospects Myles Murphy (Clemson), Arik Gilbert (LSU) and Tank Bigsby (Auburn). Before last year, when Georgia’s class consisted of 24% in-state players, more than 50% of Smart’s recruits were from Georgia in each of his first three classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.