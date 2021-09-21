The Georgia football team released it’s full 2022 regular season schedule Tuesday evening.
2022 Georgia Football Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Where
|Sept. 3
|Oregon
|Atlanta
|Sept. 10
|Samford
|Athens
|Sept. 17
|South Carolina
|Columbia, S.C.
|Sept. 24
|Kent State
|Athens
|Oct. 1
|Missouri
|Columbia, Mo
|Oct. 8
|Auburn
|Athens
|Oct. 15
|Vanderbilt
|Athens
|Oct. 29
|Florida
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Nov. 5
|Tennessee
|Athens
|Nov. 12
|Mississippi State
|Starkville, Miss.
|Nov. 19
|Kentucky
|Lexington, Ky.
|Nov. 26
|Georgia Tech
|Athens
The Bulldogs will open up the season in Atlanta against PAC-12 opponent Oregon. The last time these schools met was in 1977 when Georgia prevailed 27-16.
Rounding up the rest of the Bulldogs out-of-conference schedule will be Samford, Kent State and cross-state rivals Georgia Tech. All of the out-of-conference games will be home games for the Bulldogs other than the Oregon clash, which will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Similar to this season, Georgia will open SEC play against South Carolina. However, next year the game will be played in Columbia, South Carolina. After another road SEC game to Missouri, the Bulldogs will host an SEC game when Auburn visits town on Oct. 8.
Georgia’s home SEC slate also includes Vanderbilt and Tennessee. The Bulldogs will travel to Jacksonville when they take on Florida on Oct. 29 and then to Starkville, Mississippi and Lexington, Kentucky to take on Mississippi State and Kentucky.