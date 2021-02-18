Georgia’s 2021 G-Day game on April 17 will look a lot like the 2020 home season.
The University of Georgia Athletic Association released details about the attendance and ticket plans for this year’s spring game Thursday. Sanford Stadium will hold roughly 20-25% of its regular capacity, just like the 2020 season, with marked seats for social distancing.
No tailgating will be permitted on campus and fans will be required to wear masks when entering and moving around the stadium. The policies are identical to the ones in place over the 2020 season.
Ticket requests will run from March 1-3 for donors and any remaining tickets will be on sale to the general public March 15. UGA faculty, staff and students will receive communication from the Athletic Association Ticket Office, though an exact date for these tickets was not specified on the release.
Tickets will be allocated based on a priority system that begins with 2020 Hartman Fund donors who were only offered tickets to the canceled Vanderbilt game last December and members of the Magill Society.
Tickets will be $10 each and be handled digitally. UGAAA said proceeds from ticket sales will go to local charities to be specified at a later date.