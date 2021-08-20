Following Thursday’s practice, defensive back Christopher Smith, running back Kendall Milton and offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran addressed the media and discussed overcoming injury adversity with the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson looming on Sept. 4.
Defensive leadership assumes roles to rebuild depth
Following Wednesday’s news that presumptive defensive back starter Tykee Smith will likely miss the Bulldogs’ first game with a foot injury, several returners are assuming larger leadership roles in a position group that saw extensive turnover this offseason.
“My influence has definitely grown going through the program and my position on the field,” Christopher Smith said. “I’ve become comfortable being more vocal with guys on the team and giving advice because I’ve learned more. I want to be able to help as many people as possible and go out there and give my all every day.”
In Tykee Smith’s absence, it is likely Latavious Brini, who started at the star position in Georgia’s 2020 Peach Bowl victory, will see increased usage. Other candidates to solidify the backside are several talented freshmen, including Kelee Ringo, who was sidelined for the duration of the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury.
Regardless of personnel, Christopher Smith says he believes in this position group and their ability to adapt to a rapidly shifting defensive arsenal. He saw reps at the star position in Thursday’s practice, as did others, emphasizing a commitment to depth on that side of the ball.
“Throughout the fall and spring, it has been a collective effort,” Smith said. “We’ve been working on our four pillars: connection, composure, resilience and toughness, and I feel like we’ve done a good job over the past couple months in being able to build that.”
Even in facing Clemson, current favorite to win in week one, other returners are embracing a chance to show the country their ability. Still, for now the focus remains on practice and transitioning from fall scrimmages to meaningful games.
“We all know Clemson is a great team, they have a lot of great players, but so do we,” Smith said. “We’re focused on ourselves right now and how to get better, and when the time comes, we’ll put a game plan together for Clemson.”
Next-man-up mentality
On offense, Georgia is also expected to be without sophomore tight end Darnell Washington in game one, after he too suffered a foot injury in practice this week. Similar to the defensive side of the ball, other contributors are committed to improving despite the loss.
Washington, who started in seven games last year and accounted for 166 yards, was largely expected to grasp a larger role in this year’s passing attack.
“We’re a team that has limitless talent across the roster,” Milton said. “I think that our game will be good no matter what happens because everybody works hard every day. I don’t feel like one side will have to do more than the other.”
Running backs remain among one of the Bulldog position groups rather untouched by injury entering the 2021 season. Returners Zamir White and James Cook offer a seasoned duo of veteran backs, while others like Milton and Kenny McIntosh provide more than capable alternative options.
Even with receiver and offensive line injury inconsistencies, Milton and the rest of the backs individually possess the potential to exert confusion on a defensive front. Practicing against Georgia’s defense has prepared the backfield for the level of competition they will see come September.
“[Clemson] is definitely a great defensive team,” Milton said. “They have a lot of weapons, but with the type of school that we go to, we have a lot of talent, so everybody works hard to get their chance. And everybody is excited with the talent that we have on the field, to attack the opportunity.”
Freshmen gain experience
Georgia’s offensive line also remains unfixed exiting fall camp due to injuries. A hand injury to center Warren Ericson has opened the door for a slew of line combinations. Van Pran has advanced his status within the team to take first team reps against defensive starters, the likes of Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt.
“It helps tremendously, those guys are warriors,” said Van Pran of the in-practice competition. “Honestly, it makes you hone in on your technique because if you mess one thing up, it’s over for you, so I think those guys have helped upgrade my game.”
Coming from high school, Van Pran noted a definite shift in intensity at the Division I level, but quickly asserted his willingness to learn from his fellow offensive teammates.
He has shown a willingness to shift where needed, and given the uncertainty surrounding the offensive line, has gained valuable experience at several positions.
“I think I’ve improved personally in pass protection,” Van Pran said. “Coming out of high school, I was a big run blocker, that was my favorite thing to do. At center, it’s not the same as a tackle, but you definitely still do it. Off the field it’s mainly just asking more questions in the film room, you can never stop learning.”
Transitioning to this week’s second scrimmage, Van Pran exudes a mentality similar to other leaders on the line. He hopes they maintain an aggressive attitude and consistent technique to help patch what holes they may have on paper.
“I think Coach Smart has done a good job of getting guys reps, especially guys who are expected to potentially help,” Van Pran said. “Overall, it hasn’t been much of an adjustment, more just focusing on the things that Coach Luke has taught me.”