Quarterback
In a matchup between two heavyweights, quarterback play should be at the forefront. When No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson went face-to-face on Saturday night, the position was more of an afterthought. Offense as a whole was lackluster in the 10-3 nailbiter, but J.T. Daniels did his job, limiting himself to one turnover against a strong Clemson defense. Georgia put up 256 yards of total offense with 135 of the yards coming from Daniels' arm. The offense was also held without a touchdown on the night. However, the stats do not tell the full story. Daniels and his offense stayed on the field long enough to give the defense rest, extending drives and taking care of the football. Daniels threw an efficient 22-for-30 from the field.
Grade: B-
Running backs
The tailbacks for Georgia were a similar story to Daniels: nothing flashy but got the job done. Not surprisingly, the leader out of the backfield was Zamir White, who rushed 13 times for 74 yards. White was held quiet until the fourth quarter where he broke off some chunk runs to help the Bulldogs run down the clock. After White came Kendall Milton and James Cook. Milton ran the ball six times for 27 yards while Cook only had five carries for 19 yards. Despite the lack of yards on the ground, Cook was a constant threat in the passing game through screens and check-downs. He finished the game with four receptions from the backfield. Georgia’s running backs finished the night with a combined 121 yards and like Daniels, zero touchdowns.
Grade: B
Receivers
The wide receiver position was arguably the biggest question mark entering the night for the Bulldogs. With players like George Pickens, Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington unavailable, Georgia had to find new faces in the passing game. Freshman tight end Brock Bowers was arguably the best offensive player on the night in his Bulldog debut as he quickly became one of Daniels favorite targets. Bowers caught six passes for 43 yards to lead the Bulldogs receiving core. Behind Bowers was a committee of pass catchers spreading the workload all around. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Ladd McConkey and Jermaine Burton each found themselves with two receptions while a slew of other pass catchers rounded out the group. For a unit that had to step into an unfamiliar role on the big stage, receiver might have been the best part of Georgia’s offense on the night.
Grade: B+
Offensive line
Georgia’s front five did not impress on Saturday night, but they got the job done. With the Bulldogs averaging 3.6 yards per carry on the ground and Daniels getting sacked twice, it is hard to say the offensive line had a great game. However, stopping the Clemson defensive front is no easy task. Georgia was also tasked with replacing guard Tate Ratledge as he left the game on the first drive with an injury. Daniels seemed to have enough time in the pocket throughout the night but it is likely that head coach Kirby Smart will want more out of his offensive front in the future.
Grade: B
Front seven
Defense is where Georgia won the game. The front seven was electric on Saturday night and Clemson could not find an answer. The Bulldogs finished the game with a whopping seven sacks and Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagelelei seemed to be rushed after every snap. Nakobe Dean led the way with two sacks, two tackles-for-loss and five total tackles. Travon Walker, Adam Anderson, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter all found a sack of their own to round out the group. One of the most impressive stats of the night came from Georgia’s run defense. The Bulldogs only allowed two total rushing yards and zero touchdowns in the defensive game. The front seven look to be the strongest part of Smart’s team this year.
Grade: A+
Secondary
Another big question mark heading into the Clemson game was Georgia’s secondary. The Bulldogs had to replace three starters this offseason and the new faces came to play in Charlotte. Kelee Ringo, Latavius Brini, Ameer Speed and former Clemson player Derion Kendrick played corner for the Bulldogs and only allowed 178 passing yards from Heisman-hopeful Uiagalelei. At safety, Lewis Cine stepped up in a big way, leading the team with nine total tackles. Next to Cine was Christopher Smith who made the biggest play of the night. Right before halftime, Smith picked off Uiagalelei and took it 74 yards for a touchdown, giving Georgia a 7-0 lead. It ended up being the only touchdown of the game. For a young secondary, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning could not have asked for a better performance.
Grade: A+
Special teams
Georgia punter Jake Camarda showed exactly why he was voted to the Preseason First Team All-SEC this year. Camarda pinned four of his five punts inside the twenty yard line while averaging 43.4 yards per punt. The field position battle was a game changer for the Bulldogs and Camarda played a big part in keeping Clemson on its own side of the field. On field goals, Jack Podlesny was 1-for-2. The kicker missed his first field goal from 36 yards out before burying a second-half kick to give Georgia a two-possession lead in the third quarter. Without the two kickers, Clemson might have been able to squeeze its way back into the contest.
Grade: A-