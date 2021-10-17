Georgia defeated Kentucky 30-13 to move to 7-0 on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett recorded his fourth start of the season for Georgia. Bennett finished 5-for-10 for 76 yards and a touchdown pass in the first half, but took control of the game in the second half. Overall, Bennett finished with 250 passing yards and three touchdowns and added 22 yards on the ground. Bennett was in complete command of the Georgia offense in the second half, leading scoring drives on three of Georgia’s four second half possessions. Bennett continues to lead Georgia’s offense effectively, and as he strings together good performances makes the looming decision as to who will start at quarterback when JT Daniels returns a tougher one.
Grade: A
Running Backs
Georgia’s running backs had a solid day against Kentucky, with James Cook leading the way. Cook rushed for 51 yards on six carries and added a 19-yard touchdown reception on a nice route over the middle of the field. Zamir White ran with strength as usual, adding 46 yards on 12 attempts and a touchdown. Kendall Milton had the longest run of the day for Georgia with a 35-yard scamper in the second quarter. Outside of a few negative runs that were blown up behind the line of scrimmage, the backs ran with confidence and made plays when called upon. Georgia finished the game with 166 rushing yards on 27 attempts, good for a very efficient 6.1 yards per rush.
Grade: A-
Receivers
Brock Bowers had another outstanding game from the tight end position, hauling in five passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He continues to be a focal point for Georgia in the passing game. Adonai Mitchell chipped in with three catches for 43 yards and Darnell Washington added two catches for 37 yards. Overall, the receiving corps was solid all afternoon, and Georgia has found a star in Bowers. Considering the injuries at wide receiver, this position group still has a lot of room to improve as talented players return to the lineup.
Grade: A
Offensive Line
For the most part, Georgia’s offensive line had another solid performance against the Wildcats. Outside of one sack allowed in the third quarter, the group did an outstanding job of giving Bennett time to sit in the pocket, make his reads and deliver his throws cleanly. In the run game, the line struggled at times with three plays ending in negative yardage. Still, the Bulldogs rushed for 166 yards and the line’s performance was a big part of it. One of the best plays of the game for the line came on Zamir White’s 24-yard touchdown, as they opened up a perfect hole, allowing White to go untouched into the end zone.
Grade: A-
Front Seven
Georgia’s front seven has been one of the most imposing position groups in all of college football this season, and that continued against Kentucky. Linebacker Nakobe Dean had an outstanding game, finishing with seven total tackles, including one for a 5-yard loss on a second-and-goal in the third quarter. Jalen Carter finished with six tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackles for a loss. Quay Walker was Georgia’s leading tackler with nine total. Georgia held Kentucky to just 51 rushing yards on 27 attempts, only 1.9 yards per rush. The front seven continues to lead the way for Georgia’s suffocating defense.
Grade: A
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary is dealing with a number of injuries, as defensive backs Christopher Smith, Tykee Smith and Ameer Speed were unable to play against Kentucky. The group that played on Saturday still played a strong game. Cornerback Derion Kendrick had a strong game with seven tackles and two pass breakups, while corner Kelee Ringo had seven tackles as well as the first sack of his career on a well-timed cornerback blitz. Safety Dan Jackson continues to fill in admirably for injured players and he posted seven tackles of his own against Kentucky. The Wildcats finished the game with 198 passing yards on 32 attempts. The secondary did a good job of keeping Kentucky’s receivers in front of them, with the Wildcats’ longest passing play of the day going for just 16 yards.
Grade: A-
Special teams
Georgia’s special teams were up-and-down against Kentucky. Jake Camarda struggled at times, sending a kickoff out of bounds and hitting a 35-yard punt in the third quarter. However, he also had a perfectly placed punt land at the Kentucky 5-yard line, which helped Georgia win the early field position battle and score the opening touchdown. Jack Podlesny made his only field goal attempt, but missed an extra point in the fourth quarter, snapping Georgia’s NCAA record streak of 363 consecutive makes. Kearis Jackson struggled in the punt return game, muffing two punts in the first half. Neither resulted in a turnover, but unforced errors like that on special teams can flip momentum in a close game. Georgia’s field goal block unit made a big impact, as Devonte Wyatt blocked a field goal in the third quarter and Carter blocked an extra point in the fourth quarter.
Grade: B-