Georgia defeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship by a score of 33-18, earning its first national title since the 1980 season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position’s performance.
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett had more pressure on him to perform than any quarterback has had in a National Championship game in the CFP era. Understandably, he was a bit frantic in the first half, struggling to get in rhythm with pressure from Alabama in his face. After a controversial fumble call early in the fourth quarter, Bennett was everything Georgia needed him to be. He responded on the very next drive, leading the Bulldogs on a 75-yard touchdown drive, completing all three of his passes for 68 yards and a 40-yard bomb to Adonai Mitchell. Bennett would add a 15-yard touchdown to freshman phenom Brock Bowers later in the quarter. The bottom line is that while he wasn’t perfect throughout the game, Bennett fought through adversity and did what he had to do to put Georgia in position to beat Alabama. After a season of questions surrounding Georgia’s quarterback position, Bennett proved the doubters wrong on the biggest stage of all, against the team that had bested Georgia seven straight times. For that, he deserves all the plaudits he’ll get for years to come in Athens.
Grade: A-
Running backs
Similarly to Bennett, Georgia’s rushing attack struggled heavily in the first half, managing just 26 rushing yards to start. However, the backs bounced back in the second half, with James Cook’s 67-yard run waking the entire offense up, and Zamir White punching in a one-yard touchdown later in the drive. When Georgia got the ball back up 19-18, the backs and the offensive line took over, as the Bulldogs ran the ball six times, imposing their will on the Crimson Tide with consistent solid runs. The Bulldogs ran for 114 yards in the second half, and White and Cook’s strong performances were a huge reason why.
Grade: A-
Receivers
Georgia’s receivers were consistently good when Bennett was given time to throw. George Pickens made an absurd 52-yard reception on the Bulldogs’ first scoring drive, and Adonai Mitchell’s 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter will live in Georgia football lore forever. Bowers added another score to his outstanding freshman campaign, and the Bulldogs were able to put away Alabama in crunch time.
Grade: A
Offensive line
No position group in the National Championship got off to a worse start than Georgia’s offensive line. Bennett was under duress throughout the first half, and the running game struggled, posting just 26 yards on 13 attempts. However, as is the theme of these grades so far, the group responded in a big way in the second half, particularly after the Bennett fumble in the fourth quarter. The line gave Bennett time on the last go-ahead drive for Georgia and controlled the Alabama defensive line on the touchdown drive that put the Bulldogs up 26-18. The first half struggles followed by second half triumphs typified Georgia’s night, and the line did enough for the Bulldogs to win.
Grade: B+
Front Seven
The biggest difference between the SEC Championship Game and the National Championship was without a doubt Georgia’s front seven. After struggling to pressure Bryce Young at all in the first matchup, the Bulldogs got after him early and often in the rematch.
In the end, the Bulldogs sacked Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winning signal caller four times, making him uncomfortable in the pocket throughout the game. Georgia also held the Crimson Tide to 30 rushing yards, ensuring that the game would rest on Young’s shoulders. In the red zone, the Bulldogs held strong, barring one Alabama touchdown that came off a Georgia turnover. All season, the Bulldogs’ defense was the story of the team, and on the biggest stage, after over 40 years since the last championship, the group was dominant. Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and the whole group up front will live on in Georgia’s football lore for decades to come.
Grade: A+
Secondary
After the front seven, no position group was more impressive in the National Championship than Georgia’s secondary. The group was a question mark coming into the season, and in the SEC Championship, it appeared to be exposed by Bryce Young and Alabama’s passing attack. Young still passed for 369 yards in Indianapolis, but Christopher Smith and Kelee Ringo both had interceptions, and Ringo's 79-yard return touchdown sealed the game for the Bulldogs. Georgia did a fantastic job of limiting big plays from the Alabama offense, and held up in the red zone to limit the Tide to just 18 points.
Grade: A
Special Teams
Kicker Jack Podlesny and punter Jake Camarda played as well as Georgia could’ve hoped for, with Podlesny nailing two field goals and three extra points in the game and Camarda punting five times with an average distance of 44.6 yards. Camarda was huge in the field position battle of the first half and the third quarter, helping limit Alabama to just nine points through the first three quarters. Georgia’s field goal block unit also made a huge play, as Jalen Carter blocked an Alabama field goal attempt late in the third quarter to keep the score at 9-6. While there were penalties, including a questionable fair catch interference call in the first quarter and a holding call that negated a long kickoff return by running back Kenny McIntosh, it’s hard to quibble with the group as a whole when the kicker and punter were so consistent.
Grade: A