Georgia defeated Auburn 34-10 to move to 6-0 on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett started in his second consecutive game, and similar to his performance against Arkansas, he was enough for the Bulldogs’ offense. He threw the ball more against the Tigers, attempting 21 passes compared to 11 in Week 5. Just as his attempts increased, so did his production. Bennett threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and did not throw an interception for the second consecutive game. Bennett also proved to be a threat in the running game, running for 51 yards on six rushing attempts. While JT Daniels continues to miss time due to injury, Bennett has proven to be a reliable quarterback.
Grade: A
Running backs
The Georgia running game did not have as much impact in the first two quarters of the game as it did later in the game, sealing the win for the Bulldogs. After running for just 36 yards in the first half, the Bulldogs’ offense elected to run more late in the game, running for 165 yards in the second half. Six different Georgia running backs had attempts with Zamir White leading the game in both attempts, yards and touchdowns. White ran for 79 yards on 18 attempts and had two touchdowns. In total, the Bulldogs ran the ball 49 times and used a productive second half to burn the clock and seal the win.
Grade: A
Receivers
In his first season as a Bulldog, Ladd McConkey has made an impact for Georgia’s offense. Against Auburn, he had his best performance of the season, catching for 135 yards and one touchdown off a 60-yard pass. He led the team in receptions with five and averaged 27 yards per reception. Georgia ran the ball more in the second half to preserve its lead, but used its receivers to build a lead on the road. Adonai Mitchell caught the other receiving touchdown and ended the day with 10 yards on two receptions.
Grade: A
Offensive line
Georgia's offensive line gave the Bulldogs’ running game the opportunity to seal the game late, and gave Bennett time in the pocket to have an effective game passing. While Bennett was protected for the majority of the game, the Auburn defense earned its lone sack of the game in the second quarter. With Georgia up 17-3 and looking to add to its lead heading into the second half, Eku Leota broke through the offensive line and sacked Bennett for a loss of 10 yards. This forced Georgia to punt and led to Auburn driving into the Bulldogs’ end of the field.
Grade: B
Front seven
Georgia’s defense allowed a touchdown for the first time since the fourth quarter of the Week 3 matchup against South Carolina. While the touchdown against the Gamecocks was a deep pass, the Tigers scored their touchdown with a six-yard touchdown run by Tank Bigsby. The Bulldogs earned four sacks against Auburn with Zion Logue, Travon Walker and Quay Walker finishing with one sack each. Quay Walker led the team with two tackles for loss. The Bulldogs’ defense continued its strong 2021 season, but the Tigers broke through more than teams in the last two games.
Grade: B
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary earned one interception against Bo Nix and allowed 217 passing yards, but no passing touchdowns. It was the most passing yards allowed by the Bulldogs since South Carolina threw for 214 yards. Nakobe Dean secured the interception in the first quarter on the Tigers’ second drive of the game. It was Dean’s first interception of the season and Georgia’s eighth of the season, enough for second in the SEC behind South Carolina who has nine interceptions in 2021.
Grade: B
Special teams
Jack Podlesny made two field goals to add onto Georgia’s lead, one from 21 yards out and the other from 23 yards. He missed his other field goal attempt from 43 yards in the third quarter. It was the first field goal he has missed since UAB in Week 2. In the previous three games, Podlesny had made every field goal attempt and is 9-for-12 on the season. Jake Camarda punted three times with one landing inside the 20-yard line, pinning the Auburn offense back in its own end of the field.
Grade: A