Georgia advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship after a 34-11 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position’s performance.
Quarterback
In the biggest game of his career, Stetson Bennett had arguably one of his best performances. The Orange Bowl Offensive MVP threw 21 completions for 307 yards and three touchdowns on 31 attempts, including a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton to put the Bulldogs up 27-3 just before halftime. Running back Kenny McIntosh also threw a touchdown pass where he connected with Adonai Mitchell on a trick play.
Grade: A+
Running backs
It was running back by committee once again for Georgia as four different Bulldog running backs saw carries on Friday. Zamir White led the team with 12 carries for 54 yards as the rest of the Bulldogs combined for 190 rushing yards. While no rushing touchdowns were scored, Georgia iced the game late with runs from Daijun Edwards, James Cook and Kendall Milton.
Grade: A
Receivers
Bennett’s MVP performance was aided by help from his receivers who shined all game. Brock Bowers broke the program record for single season receiving touchdowns by a Bulldog with his 12th touchdown catch of the season to put Georgia ahead 7-0 on the first drive of the game. Cook and Burton joined the party with 39-yard and 57-yard touchdown catches of their own, on top of Mitchell’s 18-yard touchdown catch off a trick play.
Grade: A
Offensive line
The Georgia offensive line needed a great effort against Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to be productive, and that’s exactly what the Bulldogs did on Friday night. The Wolverines’ pass rush was stifled and limited to just two tackles for loss and zero sacks. The Bulldogs created a fierce push on the ground which contributed to Georgia’s 190 total rushing yards as well.
Grade: A+
Front seven
After a disappointing performance in the SEC Championship Game, the Bulldogs’ front seven responded with a strong performance against the Joe Moore Award-winning Michigan offensive line in the Orange Bowl. Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith helped rack up two of Georgia’s four sacks and seven tackles for loss. The Bulldogs also shut down an elite Wolverines’ rushing attack, holding them to 88 rushing yards on 27 attempts for just 3.3 yards per carry.
Grade: A+
Secondary
Overall the Georgia secondary played well, limiting the Michigan passing game to 237 passing yards. Derion Kendrick was named the Orange Bowl Defensive MVP after racking up two interceptions, including a pivotal redzone turnover. The Wolverines scored their only touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard pass from JJ McCarthy with Georgia’s backups in the game.
Grade: A
Special teams
The Bulldogs’ special teams unit wasn't a huge factor in the grand scheme of this game, but was mostly effective when called upon. Jack Podlensy attempted three field goals and made 2 out of 3, missing a 45-yard field goal, his longest attempt of the game, late in the third quarter. Jake Camarda punted the ball twice, averaging 45.5 yards per punt, including a 54-yard punt.
Grade: B+