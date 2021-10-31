Georgia defeated Florida 34-7 to stay undefeated, with an 8-0 record on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance:
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett was the starting quarterback against Florida, and remained in the game the entire time. Head coach Kirby Smart said JT Daniels looked good last week and did not have many limitations while he was in practice. Coming into the game against Florida, Bennett had thrown two interceptions. One against South Carolina and the other against Vanderbilt. He doubled his total with two interceptions thrown against Florida. In total, he threw for 161 yards and one touchdown pass and is 5-0 as Georgia’s starting quarterback.
Grade: C
Running backs
Of the four total touchdowns the Bulldogs scored, two of them were on the ground. James Cook scored the first touchdown of the game with an 11-yard run to extend Georgia’s lead to 10-0 in the second quarter. With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Zamir White broke off a 42-yard touchdown run to make the score 34-7. White led the way for Georgia, rushing for 105 yards, his highest amount through eight games.
Grade: A
Receivers
Georgia’s receivers accounted for one touchdown, a 36-yard catch from Kearis Jackson immediately after a Florida turnover. Jackson led the way for the Bulldogs’ receiving group with 59 yards with three receptions. Out of the six players to earn a reception, two of them were wide receivers. Ladd McConkey joined Jackson as the only true wide receivers to catch a pass. Tight ends Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers, and running backs Kenny McIntosh and James Cook also caught passes. The receivers made an impact on the offense, but Georgia mainly relied on its rushing and defense to score points.
Grade: B
Offensive line
In order for Georgia’s rushing attack to shine like it did, the players in the offensive line need to open space for the running backs to work. The offensive line did that, but also allowed the Florida defense to break through at times and make things difficult for Bennett. The Gators broke through the line early in the game to sack Bennett for a loss of nine yards, after an intentional grounding call that moved the Bulldogs’ offense back. Following the penalty, Jack Podlesny missed a field goal to keep the game scoreless.
Grade: B
Front seven
Georgia’s defense kept the Gators’ off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter, when the Bulldogs were already leading 27-0 before Florida found the end zone. Coming into the game, Florida ranked fourth in the country in rushing yards, averaging 254.3 yards per game. The Bulldogs countered with the second-best rush defense in the country, allowing an average of 63.4 yards per game. Georgia’s defense won the rushing battle and held the Gators’ rushing attack to 161 yards. While Florida did have more success than most against the Bulldogs, the Georgia front seven earned three crucial turnovers. Nolan Smith forced and recovered a fumble, and earned an interception that led to points on the offensive side. Fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean also intercepted a pass, and returned it for a 50-yard touchdown return.
Grade: A
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary did not allow a passing touchdown against Florida after allowing two touchdown passes against Kentucky on Oct. 16. The Gators came into their game with Georgia averaging 247.4 passing yards per game and 16 passing touchdowns. Florida threw for 194 yards with Emory Jones throwing for 112 yards and Anthony Richardson throwing for 82 yards. Justin Shorter led the Gators’ in receiving yards with 50 on four receptions. Georgia’s defense continued its strong 2021 season, still not allowing more than 13 points in a game, and the secondary was a large part in shutting down the Florida offense.
Grade: A
Special teams
Georgia’s special teams got off to a rough start when Podlesny missed a 46-yard field goal on the first drive of the game. Following Podlesny’s missed attempt, the special teams unit got two consecutive drives to try and pin Florida’s offense back. Jake Camarda punted on Georgia’s second drive of the game for a touchback to give Florida the ball at its own 20-yard line. The next drive, Camarda again had to punt, but the Gators returned it to their own 32-yard line to earn a better starting field position. The next drive, Podlesny got another chance for a field goal, and converted a 21-yard field goal to start the game’s scoring.
Grade: B