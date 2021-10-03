Georgia defeated Arkansas 37-0 to move to 5-0 on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterback:
Stetson Bennett started on Saturday in place of an injured JT Daniels. Bennett, who saw a significant number of snaps in Georgia’s first four games, stepped in and facilitated an efficient Bulldog offensive attack. Bennett threw the ball only 11 times on the day for 72 yards and seven completions. Much of the senior quarterback’s impact came in managing a methodical Bulldog offense that imposed its will on the Razorbacks. Bennett led the Bulldogs to 22 first downs and 345 yards of total offense. Although Bennett had a solid day, Daniels is still assumed to be the starting quarterback for Georgia when healthy.
Grade: A
Running Backs:
Georgia’s stable of running backs had an extremely productive game against the Razorbacks. The Bulldogs finished the game with 273 total rushing yards, and split up 56 total carries. At some points during the game, Georgia’s offense ran almost exclusively through the run game, as Arkansas found it difficult to corral the Bulldog backs. Five different running backs complemented each other’s games, and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. Leading rusher James Cook finished with 87 yards on 12 carries, and a long of 24 yards. Zamir White contributed 68 yards and accounted for two of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns. Kenny McIntosh ran for 57 yards and Kendall Milton tallied 48 yards and a touchdown. The only thing lacking from Georgia’s running game on Saturday were truly explosive running plays, a trend the group has yet to establish during the season.
Grade: A
Receivers:
Georgia’s receivers only caught seven passes against Arkansas, but much of that was due to the Bulldogs’ success on the ground. Ladd McConkey continued his SEC impact with three catches for 27 yards, and Kenny McIntosh matched McConkey’s 27 yards with one reception. The receivers totaled 72 yards in the passing game, and set important edge blocks that allowed Georgia’s running backs both lateral and vertical room to run.
Grade: A-
Offensive Line:
Georgia’s offensive line dominated Arkansas from start to finish on Saturday, and had perhaps its most impressive showing of the season. The line paved the way for one of Georgia’s best rushing games of the year, with much of the action running off of left tackle Jamaree Salyer and left guard Justin Shaffer. Sedrick Van Pran continued his impressive run at the center position, and both Warren Ericson and Warren McClendon had good games on the right side. Broderick Jones also continued his rotation into the line, a strategy that has been used for several weeks now. The offensive line kept Bennett upright with plenty of time to make plays, and helped finish off a shut-out win with the running game in the second half. After the offensive line starters exited in the second half the second team continued line dominance en route to 273 rushing yards on the day.
Grade: A
Front Seven:
The Bulldogs’ defensive front helped secure the team’s second consecutive SEC shutout win of the season, and held a dynamic Arkansas offense to just 75 yards on 29 carries. The defensive front was a constant presence in the Razorback backfield, and finished with four sacks and seven tackles for a loss. Devonte Wyatt led the team with six tackles and 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Adam Anderson spearheaded Georgia's linebackers with five tackles and a sack, and Channing Tindall followed with five tackles. Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean also had multi-tackle games. Jordan Davis also shined on a chase-down tackle in the first half which helped set the tone for an aggressive defensive front. Georgia’s defense has not allowed a point in 120 consecutive minutes of game time.
Grade: A
Secondary:
The Bulldogs’ secondary allowed only 87 passing yards in what was another impressive showing against an SEC opponent. Arkansas’ starting quarterback KJ Jefferson threw eight receptions for 65 yards and no touchdowns. His second half replacement Malik Hornsby had an equally difficult time finding receivers, finishing 22 yards on two completions. Ameer Speed had three tackles, Latavious Brini forced the defense’s only pass break-up, safety Christopher Smith had three tackles, and cornerback Kelee Ringo ended his day with two tackles. Arkansas converted on three third-down plays on 12 attempts, and ran only 45 plays during the game. The Georgia secondary continued to progress in SEC play, and silenced an offense with big-play potential. Younger players are playing meaningful minutes in big games, and the secondary is again beginning to shine.
Grade: A
Special teams:
Georgia’s special teams had an equally efficient afternoon. Kicker Jack Podlesny hit three field goals, the longest of which was 46 yards. Podlesny also tacked on three extra points, and recorded his second consecutive perfect outing between the uprights. Punter Jake Camarda had no official punts during the game, a testament to Georgia's offensive capability. The Bulldogs also blocked a Razorback punt in the first quarter which led to an immediate recovery by Zamir White for a touchdown.
Grade: A