Georgia closed out its SEC play with Tennessee on Nov. 13, leaving Neyland Stadium with a 41-17 win. The Bulldogs advanced to 10-0 on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance:
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett returned as the starting quarterback and had one of his best games of the season. While his 213 passing yards were not the most in the season, he completed 17 of 29 passes, the most completions for Bennett this year. He threw for one touchdown, and was also a threat in the running game. Bennett ran for 40 yards and one touchdown. Bennett has been a consistent quarterback for Georgia through its undefeated season, and continued his strong year in the SEC finale.
Grade: A+
Running backs
Georgia’s running back room was led by James Cook who ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Kenny McIntosh was the other running back to find the end zone, as he ran for 46 yards. Just as Cook had his best statistical game of the season, the entire Bulldogs’ rushing attack succeeded as well. In total, Georgia ran for 274 yards and four touchdowns on 41 attempts. This came after one of the worst rushing performances of the season when Georgia ran for 168 yards against Missouri.
Grade: A+
Receivers
Georgia’s receivers did not see as much action against Missouri because the Bulldogs’ offense elected to run the ball more than they had the previous three weeks. A wide receiver did not earn a touchdown on the day, with the only receiving touchdown coming from Cook. Freshman Adonai Mitchell led Georgia’s receivers with 65 yards and five receptions. Last week, Georgia’s receivers had 337 receiving yards, but the group saw limited action against Tennessee due to the Bulldogs going to the ground game.
Grade: B-
Offensive line
Georgia’s offensive line was a vital part of the Bulldogs’ rushing attack, and also was tasked with protecting Bennett in the pocket. The Volunteers sacked Bennett twice, the most sacks a team has had against Georgia this season. Tennessee’s two sacks totaled for a combined loss of 18 yards. Bennett faced a lot of pressure from the Volunteers’ defense, but he was able to use his leg to escape pressure and keep plays alive. While the offensive line allowed the rushing attack to have one of its best games of the season, Tennessee got to Bennett more than any team has so far this season.
Grade: B-
Front seven
The Bulldogs’ front seven held Tennessee to zero rushing touchdowns, one week after the Volunteers scored one on the ground against Kentucky. Tennessee ran for a total of 55 yards on 36 attempts, averaging 1.52 yards per carry. The Bulldogs’ defense struggled on the first drive of the game, allowing a touchdown on the opening set for the first time this season. Tennessee scored three more points in the first quarter, but was shut out until late in the fourth quarter.
Grade: A-
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary allowed two touchdown passes, making Tennessee the first team this season to score more than 13 points. The Volunteers threw for 332 yards, more than any team has against the Bulldogs’ secondary. Cedric Tillman led Tennessee’s receivers with 200 yards on 10 receptions and one touchdown. That was the most yards he has earned this season, the next highest coming against Alabama when he caught for 152 yards against the Crimson Tide. Derion Kendrick earned the lone interception of the game in the second quarter.
Grade: B-
Special teams
While the score did not require special teams to come out with the win, Georgia’s special teams unit helped the Bulldogs pull away for an SEC win on the road. Kicker Jack Podlesny made both of his field goal attempts, the longest being a 40-yard attempt. Punter Jake Camarda punted five times to pin the Volunteers back, and put one punt inside the 20-yard line while having two punts go more than 50 yards. Georgia’s returners did not see much action, only having three attempts. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson returned a punt and a kickoff for a combined 23 yards while running back Zamir White returned a kickoff for 17 yards.
Grade: A