Georgia took its first loss of the season to No. 3 Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship, hoping for a spot in the College Football Playoffs after a 12-1 season so far. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance:
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett was the only Georgia quarterback to step on the field against the Tide. He threw 48 pass attempts, and completed 29 of them for a career-best 340 yards. Despite putting up record numbers, Bennett was only able to connect with his players for three touchdowns, ultimately leading Georgia to a loss. Early in the fourth quarter, Bennett threw a costly pick six. His pass was intercepted by Alabama’s Jordan Battle and was returned for 42 yards, leaving the Tide with a 21-point lead. Bennett’s number of yards, but two interceptions, proved not enough for the Bulldogs to pull out a win.
Grade: C
Running backs
Georgia’s rushing game was held to only 109 yards on Saturday, and did not score a single touchdown. Veteran back James Cook was targeted for 11 rushes, but only totaled 38 yards on the night. Kenny McIntosh and Zamir White were the only other running backs to record yards, while Bennett ran for 11 yards and tight end Brock Bowers ran for a single yard. Overall, the Bulldogs’ early-season rushing struggles seemed to rehash, unable to provide a score or yardage against the Tide.
Grade: B-
Receivers
Bennett targeted a championship-best 11 different players to total 340 yards in the air. Bowers, a true freshman tight end, led the team offensively with 10 receptions for 139 yards. He set the championship record for receptions for a tight end, and is the fifth player to ever record 10 receptions in the SEC Championship. Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Darnell Washington all added a touchdown reception for the Bulldogs. While young Georgia receivers have shone this season and continued to prove success against Alabama, it wasn’t enough for the team to outscore a top-rated Alabama offense.
Grade: B
Offensive line
The Bulldogs’ offensive line struggled to give Bennett time to make successful passes, and left the rushing game with little opportunity for breakthrough runs. Alabama’s defense totaled three sacks on Georgia’s quarterback. On two drives where the Tide sacked Bennett, the team was forced to give the ball back on downs. Georgia’s 24 points scored on Alabama is the lowest it has scored since Week 1 against Clemson.
Grade: B-
Front seven
In order to win this year’s SEC Championship, Georgia needed to get to Young and keep him from a stellar passing performance, which did not happen on Saturday. The Bulldogs did not sack Young a single time, leaving him able to pass for over 400 yards. Nakobe Dean, Devonte Wyatt, Nolan Smith and Julian Rochester all added tackles for a loss, but it wasn’t enough to keep Alabama from scoring 41 points, more than Georgia’s defense allowed all regular season. The Bulldogs also allowed Young to run one in for a touchdown right before halftime, giving Alabama the lead going into the half.
Grade: B-
Secondary
As many Bulldog fans worried, Georgia’s secondary struggled to cover Alabama’s impressive receivers. Eight different Alabama receivers totaled for 421 yards, with Jameson Williams leading with 184 yards. To further the blow, the Tide also scored three receiving touchdowns. Quarterback Bryce Young targeted Williams twice in the end zone, each time Georgia’s secondary looking weak in coverage. Additionally, defensive back Derion Kendrick was called for two costly pass interferences late in the game, leaving Georgia in poor defensive positions.
Grade: C
Special teams
Georgia’s special teams did its job against Alabama. Jack Podlesny kicked one field goal from 38 yards out, giving the team its first score of the game. The Bulldogs’ punter Jake Camarda had a 68-yard punt, which is an SEC Championship game record. Camarda’s four punts totaled 210 yards on Saturday. Kearis Jackson had two punt returns for six yards, and McIntosh and White totaled 45 yards in kick returns. Along with an underwhelming overall performance, the Bulldogs’ special teams had an average performance.
Grade: A-