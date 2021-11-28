On rivalry weekend in Atlanta, Georgia football prevailed with a 45-0 win over in-state rivals Georgia Tech. The win brings the Bulldogs to 12-0 on the season and virtually locks the team into a College Football Playoff spot. The Red and Black graded each position group from Georgia’s win.
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett played one of his best games of the season when Georgia visited Georgia Tech on Saturday. The quarterback threw the ball 20 times, completing 14 of his attempts for 255 yards. Four of those 14 completions were touchdowns. Bennett finished the contest completing 70% of his passes and taking care of the football. Bennett also ran the ball three times for seven yards. Protecting the football will likely be a key for the Bulldogs’ offense in the SEC Championship against Alabama.
Grade: A
Running back
Georgia’s running back room boasted one of its best games of the year against Georgia Tech. Five running backs combined for 31 total carries in the contest accumulating a team total of 208 rushing yards. Kenny McIntosh led the way on just two carries for the Bulldogs. The running back took his two attempts for 66 yards and a touchdown. Daijun Edwards was the other rusher to find the end zone on Saturday. Overall, the running backs averaged 6.7 yards per carry in Saturday's win.
Grade: A+
Receivers
Brock Bowers was the name to know yet again for the Bulldogs on Saturday. The tight end led the team in receiving yards with 100 total yards on three catches. Bowers found the end zone twice throughout the contest. Ten total receivers caught a pass in the win over the Yellow Jackets, The other two touchdowns were caught by Ladd McConkey and Jermaine Burton on throws from Bennett. Headlining the matchup was the return of star receiver George Pickens who caught a pass for five yards in his limited return.
Grade: A
Offensive line
Overall, Georgia’s offensive line was stable in the matchup against the Yellow Jackets. The front line held Georgia Tech to just one sack, giving Bennett plenty of time throughout the game. The 208 yards on the ground were a tribute to the Bulldogs’ ability to create holes up front. The run-blocking ability was highlighted on 3rd-and-two in the third quarter when a hole was opened for McIntosh who took it 59 yards for a touchdown. The offensive line will have its hands full against Will Anderson Jr. and the rest of Alabama’s front seven next week.
Grade: A-
Front seven
The front seven has been the highlight of Georgia’s team this season and the group thrived again against Georgia Tech. Linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker led the team in tackles with six and five. The line was disruptive throughout the game as well, creating eight tackles for loss to put the Yellow Jackets in undesirable positions on multiple occasions. The front seven also earned three sacks in the win.
Grade: A
Secondary
The secondary was strong in the rivalry win over the weekend. The Bulldogs’ backfield held the Yellow Jackets to just 73 passing yards throughout the game on 16 pass attempts. Lewis Cine led the way for the secondary grabbing five total tackles, enough to rank him second on the team. The secondary held Georgia Tech to just a 50% completion percentage and only eight completions throughout the game. The Yellow Jackets averaged 9.1 yards per completion compared to Georgia’s 18.2.
Grade: A-
Special teams
Georgia’s special team’s were largely unused during the blowout win. Kicker Jack Podlesny went 1 for 1 on field goals with his one successful attempt coming from 38 yards out. The kicker also went 6 for 6 on extra points. Punter Jake Camarda was only called on to punt once, kicking the ball 32 total yards. On returns, Kearis Jackson returned two punts for 20 total yards. The Bulldogs did not return a kickoff the entire game.
Grade: A