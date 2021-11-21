In its last home game of the season, Georgia honored its seniors before beating Charleston Southern 56-7 to move to 11-0 on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance:
Quarterback
In his seventh straight start, Stetson Bennett’s first pass of the day was intercepted by the Buccaneers. After the shaky pass, Bennett settled in to lead the Bulldogs to a comfortable 28-0 lead in the first quarter, throwing two touchdowns. With the lead in hand against an FCS opponent, head coach Kirby Smart began rotating through his quarterback room as JT Daniels, Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff all saw the field. Daniels and Beck each threw for a touchdown as the quarterbacks combined for 255 passing yards.
Grade: B
Running backs
The Georgia running backs ran through the Charleston Southern defensive front with ease on Saturday. Zamir White and James Cook led the team in rushing yards with 83 yards and 57 yards, respectively. The success on the ground allowed the Bulldogs to get creative in their play calling and personnel throughout the game. Early on in the first quarter, defensive lineman Jordan Davis was able to join the run game on a 1-yard touchdown run, which was met with thunderous ovations from the crowd.
Grade: A+
Receivers
Similar to the other offensive skill groups, Georgia was able to get more receivers involved with a large lead. Despite not having a single receiver with over 40 yards receiving, the Bulldogs had 12 different receivers make a catch on Saturday for a total of 255 receiving yards. Freshman standout Brock Bowers caught two touchdown passes to bring his season total to eight.
Grade: A
Offensive line
The Charleston Southern front seven proved to be no match for the Bulldogs’ offensive line. Georgia was effective in both run blocking and pass blocking, allowing no sacks on the day while opening up large holes for ball carriers. The Buccaneers only stopped the Bulldogs in the backfield on five occasions on Saturday, making it a successful day for a rotating Georgia offensive line.
Grade: A
Front seven
On a day that was spearheaded by seniors like Devonte Wyatt and Davis, it seemed only fitting that the Georgia front seven had the best day of any position group on the field. Wyatt recorded one of the Bulldogs’ four sacks while linebackers Channing Tindall, Travon Walker, Robert Beal Jr. and Smael Mondon Jr. accounted for or assisted on sacks of their own. Charleston Southern was held to only 68 yards on the ground.
Grade: A+
Secondary
The Georgia secondary had a relatively quiet but productive day. The Bulldogs produced nine pass deflections and held Charleston Southern to only 58 passing yards. Xavian Sorey Jr. intercepted a tipped pass but fumbled the ball attempting to return it. The Buccaneers would scoop up the fumble and take it to the endzone for their only score of the day.
Grade: A
Special teams
While Saturday’s game did not see a single field goal attempt and special teams did not particularly influence any part of the game, Georgia still put together a solid performance on that end. Jack Podlesny was successful on all eight of his extra point attempts, and Jake Camarda averaged 48.4 yards on five punts, including a 61-yard punt. Kearis Jackson and Ladd McConkey set the Bulldogs up in good position all game with their play on punt returns.
Grade: A