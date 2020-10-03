Following No. 4 Georgia’s 27-6 win over No. 7 Auburn in the first home game of the season, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett followed up his impressive relief appearance at Arkansas with a 240 yard, one touchdown showing against Auburn. He showed composure in the pocket and led George Pickens with a well-placed throw for a touchdown. He was effective getting the ball out quick and avoiding sacks. Bennett did miss two key red zone throws on Georgia’s third drive of the game. Two drives later, however, he bounced back to complete a 49-yard pass to Kearis Jackson, which led to a touchdown four plays later that extended the lead to 24. Bennett lost some traction in the second half, but it was partially due to conservative play calling as the Bulldogs worked to protect their lead. — Griffin Callaghan
Grade: A-
Running backs
As opposed to Georgia’s 121 yards on the ground against Arkansas, Georgia had 202 rushing yards against Auburn. The Bulldogs recorded 56 yards in the first quarter — more than it had during its first half against the Razorbacks. Running backs Zamir White and James Cook brought back Georgia’s normal dominant running game that allowed the Bulldogs to continuously move the chains and convert in the red zone. Most importantly, Georgia’s running game contributed to many of the Bulldogs’ scores. The run game came together to score and significantly improved Georgia’s offensive performance from week one. — Gillian McIntyre
Grade: A
Receivers
Georgia receivers had an elite performance against Auburn. Redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson is having a breakthrough season and has emerged as Bennett’s favorite wideout. Jackson hauled in nine of his 11 targets for 147 yards. George Pickens flashed his talent and came down with two receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown. Georgia receivers totaled 240 yards, remain poised and continue to show vast improvement from 2019. — Augusta Stone
Grade: A
Offensive line
Georgia dominated the line of scrimmage on offense, opening running lanes all over the field. Georgia finished the game with 202 rushing yards, a marked improvement from last week where it had 121 yards. Bennett was also well protected, rarely overwhelmed by the Auburn pass rush. The offensive line made key blocks to spring Jackson for a critical third down screen pass that went for 22 yards. Trey Hill spent most of the game at center after rotating to right guard a week ago. Warren McClendon rotated with Owen Condon at right guard. A point of emphasis this week in practice was cohesion on the offensive line. That emphasis paid off. — Griffin Callaghan
Grade: A+
Front seven
Another week, another solid performance from Georgia’s defensive front. The Bulldogs held Auburn’s rushing attack to just 39 yards on 22 attempts. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix posed a ground threat for Georgia but was held to 8 rushing yards. Other than the rushing defense, the Bulldogs had no trouble getting pressure to Nix against an inexperienced Auburn offensive line. Adam Anderson came up big for Georgia early in the second half when he sacked Nix on third-and-10 to force a field goal. Azeez Ojulari also picked up a sack and three tackles for loss. The Bulldogs finished with a total of three sacks and six tackles for loss. — Andy Walsh
Grade: A
Secondary
The secondary continued to show it hasn’t skipped a beat from last season. Despite senior safety Richard LeCounte’s ejection for targeting in the first half, the Bulldogs were able to keep Auburn’s talented receivers at bay for most of the night. Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz was kept to 57 yards on eight receptions and Seth Williams ended with three receptions for 34 yards. A tandem of Tyson Campbell, Lewis Cine and Mark Webb, who came down with his first career interception late in the third quarter, kept Auburn pass catchers in check. The Tigers finished with 177 receiving yards. — Augusta Stone
Grade: A
Special teams
Besides a missed 43-yard field goal by Jack Podlensy late in the fourth, Georgia’s special teams were reliable against Auburn. The unit helped Georgia secure positive field position on offense and set Auburn up deep on its own side on nearly every punt. Without many mistakes, special teams seem to be cohesive under new special teams coordinator Scott Cochran and was advantageous for the Bulldogs success against Auburn. — Gillian McIntyre
Grade: B+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.