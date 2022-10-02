No. 1 Georgia defeated Missouri 26-22 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Following the game, beat writer Parth Patel graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback Stetson Bennett struggled mightily in the first half, completing only 42% of his passes for 149 yards. As a result, the Bulldogs had just six points at halftime. Bennett did rebound in the second half, finishing the game with 312 passing yards and leading Georgia to 20 second half points in the comeback victory.
Grade: B
Running Backs
Following a dominant performance against Kent State, the Bulldogs continued that trend with 163 rushing yards against Missouri. Missouri’s defense did a good job of stuffing Georgia’s run game early, particularly on first down. Also,with Georgia trailing by double digits for most of the first half, the Bulldogs’ offense had to shy away from the running game. But the Bulldogs did run the ball more effectively in the second half, especially with Kenny McIntosh who finished the night with 65 yards on 10 carries.
Grade: B
Receivers
With Georgia trailing for most of the game, the offense was forced to pass the ball a lot more. Bennett connected with ten different receivers for 312 yards through the air. Brock Bowers once again led the way with five catches for 66 yards. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey once again struggled to start the game, dropping a slant pass from Bennett that stalled a Bulldog’s possession but finished the game with four catches for 39 yards. Tight End Darnell Washington also added 64 yards on three catches providing a big spark for the Bulldogs in the second half.
Grade: B
Offensive Line
After a good performance against Kent State, the offensive line took a step back against Missouri. The line was constantly dominated by the Tigers front forcing Stetson Bennett to misfire on several of his throws. Bennett was under duress the whole game and the offensive line was to blame for it. The line did play much better in the second half, sparking Georgia’s running attack which helped them seal the victory against the Tiger. It will be important to see which version of the line comes out to start the Auburn game next week.
Grade: C
Defensive Line
Following an abysmal performance against Kent State, many expected Georgia’s defensive line to bounce back against Missouri. That did not happen as star defensive lineman Jalen Carter went down in the first half with a knee injury. Carter did not return to the game and the Bulldogs defensive line was outplayed for the majority of the game by the Tigers’ o-line. Missouri had 82 rushing yards in the first half, helping them get out to a 16-6 lead. Also once again, the Bulldogs’ defensive line failed to get a sack, something that is starting to become a concerning trend for the group.
Grade: D
Linebackers
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon and Nolan Smith played extremely well for the Bulldogs. On a night where the secondary failed to make big plays, the linebacking trio stepped up making secure tackles and bringing constant pressure on blitzes. Smith picked up a sack in the contest while Johnson and Mondon combined for 11 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. However, the Tigers were still able to run the ball effectively against the Bulldogs proving that this linebacking trio still has their work cut out for them.
Grade: B
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary got off to a slow start, making several blunders which lead to a quick 10-0 lead for Missouri. After quarterback Brady Cook was held to 95 passing yards against Auburn, Cook was able to carve up the Bulldogs’ secondary for 129 first half passing yards and one touchdown to give Georgia its first deficit of the season. Cook finished with 192 passing yards on the night with the Bulldogs secondary playing slightly better in the second half. Malaki Starks played the best in the secondary finishing with six total tackles and one pass break up. Christopher Smith and Starks both had opportunities to intercept Cook go through their hands.
Grade: C
Special Teams
Jack Podlesny had a perfect performance making all four of his field goals and his two extra point attempts. While Georgia’s offense struggled to score touchdowns through the first three quarters, Podlesny kept the Bulldogs within striking distance with his field goals. Punter Brett Thorson also had a good game, averaging 41 yards on his punts and pinning the Tigers inside the 20 on one of his punts.
Grade: A