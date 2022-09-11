Georgia defeated Samford 33-0 in the Bulldogs’ first home game of the 2022 season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
Stetson Bennett followed up his virtuoso performance against Oregon with another strong outing against Samford. He continues to look poised and confident in Todd Monken’s offense. Bennett completed 24 of 34 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown, adding another touchdown on the ground. Some high throws in the red zone and a bad sack taken on an attempt to scramble out of the pocket keep Bennett from a perfect grade. Carson Beck also got in the game and looked solid, completing five of seven passes for 52 yards.
Grade: A
Running Backs
Kenny McIntosh shined in the passing game for the second week in a row, hauling in five passes for 61 yards, leading the team in both categories. He carried seven times for just 15 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and his inability to consistently make plays on more traditional running plays is cause for some concern. Kendall Milton had an impressive game, carrying 10 times for 85 yards. Milton runs with power and force, and his ability to drive forward even in the face of contact will serve him well down the stretch. Daijun Edwards also continues to see the field as the third back in the rotation, and should be able to contribute in that role throughout the season.
Grade: A-
Receivers
The variety of weapons Georgia has in the passing game continued to stand out against Samford with 15 different players catching a pass. This group looked good for the most part, but had some uncharacteristic plays, including a pass off Brock Bowers’ hands in the red zone. Jackson Meeks, Dillon Bell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint all had multiple catches in the first half, showing they can rotate in with the first-team offense. AD Mitchell was injured on the first play from scrimmage for the Bulldog offense. While head coach Kirby Smart said Mitchell “probably could’ve gone back in,” the sophomore receiver’s health will be something to monitor this week.
Grade: A-
Offensive Line
Georgia’s offensive line hasn’t been bad through two weeks, but it has probably been the weakest element of the offense. The group was good in pass protection but struggled at times to open up holes in the running game, particularly in the first quarter. Georgia’s offensive line will need to be better in games against conference opponents, and the size and talent level of opposing defensive lines will continue to rise as the season wears on.
Grade: B
Defensive Line
Georgia’s defensive line dominated Samford on Saturday. Jalen Carter was consistently disruptive, pressuring Samford quarterback Michael Hiers on multiple occasions. Georgia held Samford to just 19 rushing yards on 17 attempts, completely neutralizing the ground game. Freshman Mykel Williams recorded his first career sack as well as the first sack by Georgia’s defense this season. While one sack through two games is odd for a Georgia defense, the Bulldogs were able to get consistent pressure on Hiers and force rushed throws throughout the game. The sacks should come for this unit if it continues to play like it did in Week 2.
Grade: A
Linebackers
Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon continued to find their footing in Georgia’s defense on Saturday. Mondon led the team with four tackles and Dumas-Johnson had multiple well-timed blitzes to force Hiers into bad throws. Xavien Sorey Jr. is also a part of the rotation at linebacker, and he recovered a Hiers fumble in the first quarter. Senior Nolan Smith hasn’t yet had the consistent impact many were expecting from him this season, though he did have a tackle for loss against Samford. This group played well and was a big factor in shutting Samford out.
Grade: A
Secondary
The secondary continues to look like a strength for the Georgia defense. Hiers and backup quarterback Quincy Crittendon combined to complete 16 of 26 passes for just 109 yards. Tackling by Georgia’s cornerbacks and safeties was strong, as Samford was rarely able to find open space to run after the catch. Javon Bullard had an impressive pass breakup that could’ve been an interception and is fitting well at the STAR position in Georgia’s defense. Freshman Malaki Starks continued to get acclimated in the defense, getting the start at safety. Tykee Smith was more involved this week, making three tackles. Cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Kamari Lassiter have not been tested often through two games, and as Georgia begins its conference schedule it’ll be interesting to see how the duo fares against SEC wide receivers.
Grade: A
Special Teams
Georgia’s special teams were solid against Samford. Kicker Jack Podlesny made four of his five field goal attempts, the lone miss coming on a 54-yard attempt that came up just short. Podlesny also made all three of his extra point attempts. Podlesny was good on kickoffs as well with the exception of one kick out of bounds that gave Samford the ball in favorable field position. Ladd McConkey had two good punt returns, including a 21-yarder which almost broke for an even bigger gain. Freshman punter Brett Thorson had more work to do than he did against Oregon, punting three times for 118 yards.
Grade: A-