No. 1 Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 37-14 to improve to 12-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
The Georgia Tech game was another rocky performance for starting quarterback Stetson Bennett, who completed just five of 10 pass attempts for 28 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Bennett finished the day 10/18 for 135 yards and two touchdowns, with the majority of his yardage coming on a 78-yard deep ball to Kenny McIntosh.
Grade: C
Running Backs
Georgia’s running backs carried the load for the offense with the passing game struggling. McIntosh led the way with 176 yards of offense, 86 on the ground and 91 through the air with a rushing touchdown. McIntosh has established himself as one of the best players on the Bulldog offense this season. Daijun Edwards added 62 yards on eight carries and Kendall Milton contributed 56 yards and a touchdown on four totes. Georgia finished with 269 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Grade: A
Receivers
Georgia’s receivers did not produce much volume against Georgia Tech, but did step up in some important moments, most notably a leaping 5-yard touchdown grab for wideout Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint and a 1-yard touchdown catch for tight end Brock Bowers that he caught from just above the ground. Still, the lack of big plays or openings in the passing game was certainly a cause for some concern from the Bulldogs’ perspective.
Grade: B
Offensive Line
Georgia’s offensive line kept Bennett clean in the passing game, allowing no sacks and giving him time to maneuver in the pocket. The unit also opened up big holes in the running game, contributing just as much as the running backs to the 269 yards on the ground.
Grade: A
Defensive Line
The Bulldogs shut down the Yellow Jacket rushing attack for much of the game, allowing just 40 yards on 28 attempts. This success was thanks in large part to a solid performance from the defensive front that dominated the Georgia Tech offensive line. Georgia struggled with getting to the quarterback early, but did a much better job pressuring Zach Gibson in the second half, with the defensive line accounting for three of the Bulldogs’ four sacks.
Grade: A-
Linebackers
Smael Mondon Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson played well against Georgia Tech, continuing to lead the linebacker group for Georgia. Mondon posted a team-high six tackles including 1.5 for loss, while Dumas-Johnson added five tackles with one for loss. Outside linebacker Robert Beal made three tackles from the edge, continuing to fill a larger role in the absence of Nolan Smith.
Grade: A
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary had a tough start to the game, as Georgia Tech marched down the field on its opening possession of the game. The key play in that drive was a 34-yard pass from Gibson to wide receiver Nate McCollum, who beat defensive back Javon Bullard cleanly off the line of scrimmage. Kelee Ringo was called for an early pass interference penalty, but recovered nicely with three pass breakups. Late in the first half, Malaki Starks was beaten on a 41-yard pass to wide receiver EJ Jenkins. Outside of those big plays, the secondary was mostly able to handle Georgia Tech’s passing attack.
Grade: B+
Special Teams
Jack Podlesny continued his excellent season, making four extra points and three field goals against Georgia Tech. Ladd McConkey had a 39-yard punt return, and Georgia’s special teams units avoided any major mistakes. The only negative play on special teams was a 39-yard kickoff return allowed.
Grade: A