No. 1 Georgia defeated Kent State 39-22 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
Stetson Bennett had been pristine through the first three games of the season, playing like one of the best quarterbacks in college football. His performance against Kent State was his worst of the year, featuring some missed throws to open targets and his first interception of the year. Still, Bennett completed 27 of 36 passes for 272 yards and a rushing touchdown, and his statline was hurt by multiple dropped passes from his receivers. Bennett will look to return to the form he showed in the first three weeks against Missouri next week.
Grade: B+
Running Backs
Georgia’s rushing attack had its most productive day of the season with 257 rushing yards. 77 of those yards came from tight end Brock Bowers, but the Bulldogs’ top three running backs combined for 30 carries and 158 yards. Daijun Edwards led the way with 73 yards and handled a lot of the fourth quarter work as Georgia put the game away. Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton each had nine carries for 44 and 41 yards respectively. There were multiple plays that could’ve been long touchdowns if the backs could’ve forced one more missed tackle, and turning those plays into scores is the next step for this backfield. McIntosh was injured in the fourth quarter, and his health will be something to monitor this week.
Grade: A
Receivers
Bowers continued to show that he is the most dynamic part of Georgia’s offense with another exceptional performance against the Golden Flashes. Bowers put up 137 total yards and two touchdowns on nine touches, and he looked like the best player on the field for the second straight week. Ladd McConkey had a tough first half that featured a muffed punt, lost fumble and a dropped touchdown pass, but responded well in the second half with three catches for 47 yards. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dominick Blaylock and Darnell Washington combined for six catches and 83 yards. The presence of sophomore wideout AD Mitchell has been missed over the last two games as he’s sat out with an ankle injury.
Grade: B+
Offensive Line
Georgia’s offensive line had a strong day against Kent State, opening up holes in the running game with consistency and allowing only one sack of Bennett. The group continued to rotate heavily but there was not a noticeable drop-off when any one set of personnel was in the game. The competition level still wasn’t as high as many teams Georgia will face, but the performance of the offensive line as a whole was encouraging.
Grade: A
Defensive Line
The Bulldogs’ defensive front got good push early in the game, but struggled at times down the stretch to dominate Kent State’s offensive line. Running back Marquez Cooper was consistently able to find gaps in the defense and often broke through tackles at the line, rushing for 90 yards on 21 carries. In all, the defensive line did not play up to its usual level, and junior Jalen Carter was missed throughout the game.
Grade: B
Linebackers
Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon were two of the best players on Georgia’s defense against Kent State. Dumas-Johnson made six tackles and added two sacks, bringing much-needed energy to a defense that looked uncharacteristically lethargic at times. Similarly, Mondon added six tackles and played at high speed throughout the game. Nolan Smith added two tackles and a sack as well. Dumas-Johnson and Smith’s three sacks of Kent State’s Collin Schlee quadrupled Georgia’s total number of sacks this season from one to four.
Grade: A
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary allowed several quick completions for Schlee throughout the game on quick routes over the middle. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter was unable to shed a block on the perimeter that led to Kent State wide receiver Devontez Walker taking a screen pass 56 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Christopher Smith had another good performance with five tackles and an interception in the fourth quarter that sealed the win for Georgia.
Grade: B
Special Teams
Jack Podlesny had a perfect performance, making all three of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra point tries. Freshman Jalon Walker made an exceptional play to block a punt in the first quarter, extending the Bulldogs’ early lead to 9-3. Other aspects of Georgia’s special teams were not so strong, including the aforementioned muffed punt by McConkey and a fake punt conversion allowed in the third quarter. It was the second straight week that the Bulldogs’ opponent converted a fake punt, and an overall uneven performance on special teams.
Grade: B