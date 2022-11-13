No. 1 Georgia defeated Mississippi State 45-19 to improve to 10-0 on the season. Following the game, football beat reporter Parth Patel graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback Stetson Bennett was productive through the air totaling 289 yards and three passing touchdowns. Bennett also added 14 yards and a rushing touchdown through the ground, cementing an overall effective day for the Georgia offense. The only blemish on the day for Stetson Bennett was his two interceptions, but neither was truly his fault.
Grade: A
Running Backs
With the passing attack being effective against Mississippi State, Georgia did not have to rely on their running backs as much as they usually do. Kenny McIntosh led all backs with 13 carries but only totaled 41 yards. Kendall Milton was bottled up for most of the game but was able to break a late 34-yard touchdown pushing the Georgia lead to 45-19.
Grade: B-
Receivers
The Georgia receivers had themselves a day with seven players recording a reception. Receiver Ladd McConkey led the Bulldogs with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. McConkey also had a 70-yard rushing touchdown in the game. Kearis Jackson and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint were also efficient, combining for seven catches for 98 yards. Tight ends Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers combined for 10 catches and 101 yards and two touchdowns, displaying the explosiveness the Bulldogs have in the tight end room.
Grade: A+
Offensive Line
After maybe one of their best performances of the year against Tennessee, the Georgia offensive line got off to a slow start against Mississippi State. The line was inconsistent at times and wasn’t really able to establish lanes for the running backs. Stetson Bennett also had two interceptions on the day both of which can be at least somewhat attributed to the offensive line. The first interception was a result of Bennett getting hit right when he threw the ball while the second one was a batted ball by a defensive lineman. Overall, the offensive line turned in an inconsistent performance and will look to rebound next week at Kentucky.
Grade: B
Defensive Line
Following a dominant performance against the Volunteers, Georgia’s defensive line was able to bring the pressure against Will Rogers. Jalen Carter was a disruptive force for the Bulldogs in the middle, registering seven tackles to go along with a sack on Rogers and constantly ending up in the backfield. The line also held Mississippi State to just 47 yards on 15 rushing attempts, submitting yet another dominant performance against the run.
Grade: A-
Linebackers
Smael Mondon Jr. led the way for Georgia linebackers and certainly made his presence felt. Mondon totaled eight tackles and one tackle for loss while making crucial open field tackles throughout the game. Overall, the Georgia linebackers were effective in being able to limit any explosive plays by Mississippi State’s skill players. The group has been able to still play at an elite level despite the loss of linebacker Nolan Smith who led the Bulldogs in sacks before his injury.
Grade: A
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary had themselves another solid game limiting Mississippi State’s offense to just one passing touchdown. Malaki Starks had himself another outstanding day, recording eight total tackles. Tykee Smith was a standout for Georgia turning in a solid game with six tackles and looked at times like the player he was at West Virginia. Smith’s presence in the secondary will be something to look forward to down the stretch as his emergence will certainly help the defensive backfield.
Grade: A
Special Teams
After a phenomenal 75-yard punt against Tennessee, Brett Thorson and Georgia’s special teams got off to a rough start against Mississippi State. In the winding seconds of the first half, Thorsen had a short punt paired with abysmal punt coverage leading to Zavion Thomas returning the punt all the way for a 63-yard touchdown. Kelee Ringo had a crucial missed tackle on the play allowing Thomas to return it all the way. Kicker Jack Podlesny made his lone attempt, a 28-yard kick to give Georgia a 10-0 lead.
Grade: C-