Georgia defeated Ball State 45-3 in the Bulldog’s second game of the 2023 season. Following the game, football beat reporter Tori Newman graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
Carson Beck looked more collected all around, but the first quarter’s slow open carried over the subpar offensive start of week one to week two. Georgia’s two drives in the first quarter each featured incomplete passes from Beck — who also had a fumbled snap that was recovered by Georgia. In the second quarter, Beck settled in and launched a pass deep down the left side of the field to find Arian Smith for 37 yards. The junior completed 23 of 30 passes and finished with 283 passing yards. Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton took over in relief in the fourth quarter, but neither produced much, with only one completion in their combined three attempts.
Grade: B+
Running backs
The Bulldogs did not have much going in their backfield, but managed to survive without it. Daijun Edwards has yet to return from an MCL strain, leaving Kendall Milton, Roderick Robinson II and even wide receiver Dillon Bell to pick up the slack. Bell adjusted and made a highlight play for the running back room, as he broke down the middle for a 21-yard gain and a touchdown in the second quarter. Robinson, Bell and Milton all reached the end zone and produced 99 total rushing yards. Still, the success was unable to overshadow the lack of direction or a go-to for offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
Grade: C+
Receivers
Senior receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint hit the ground running in his first game of the season. His 7-yard catch for a touchdown in the second quarter was Georgia’s offense’s first touchdown of the day and was a catalyst for the unit to find momentum after struggling to find any in the first quarter. The Bulldogs fared well without Ladd McConkey, as 12 different players and seven receivers caught a pass against the Cardinals. Arian Smith and Oscar Delp tied for the team-lead of 50 receiving yards. The only hiccups for the receiver room came from Bell, who dropped a pass on third-and-goal and bobbled a ball in the early third quarter to allow a Ball State interception.
Grade: A
Offensive line
The offensive line was reliable once again, but the reserve unit lacked a strong finish after allowing a sack on Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton for a 10-yard loss in the final five minutes of the game. At that point, the starters were done for the day and the bench had taken over. Earnest Greene III started once more and continued to hold his weight. Veterans Sedrick Van Pran, Xavier Truss, Tate Ratledge and Amarius Mims all played well, protecting Carson Beck and allowing him ample time in the pocket.
Grade: A-
Defensive line
Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse and Zion Logue anchored the defensive line as usual, but freshman Jamaal Jarrett stood out with the second unit and led the defensive line with three tackles. Georgia hurried the quarterback and kept up pressure constantly, holding Ball State to only converting 4-of-15 third downs, however no one on the defensive line was able to record a sack.
Grade: B
Linebackers
Georgia’s linebacker room is stronger when Smael Mondon Jr. is fully healthy, and Mondon showed why against the Cardinals. After playing a limited snap count against UT Martin, the junior was able to play fully against Ball State. Mondon’s four total tackles were tied with cornerback A.J. Harris for the team lead. Junior Chaz Chambliss picked up an interception in the second quarter, snagging a ball that awkwardly bounced off the foot of a Ball State receiver. Freshman linebacker Raylen Wilson made an appearance after hyperextending his knee in fall camp and finished with a total of two tackles. Xavian Sorey, who filled in for Mondon against UT Martin, played well and finished with three tackles.
Grade: B+
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary had to operate without its star safety Javon Bullard, after he left the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter. Even without Bullard, the secondary did not miss a beat. Malaki Starks and Tykee Smith both picked off Ball State quarterback Kadin Semonza in the second quarter. Sophomore Daylen Everette got in on the action, breaking up Semonza’s pass to make room for Smith’s interception, in addition to his work as a pass rusher on cornerback blitzes. The Bulldog secondary went deep into its bench, as 12 different players each recorded at least one tackle. The secondary played its part and held Semonza and his replacement Layne Hatcher to 55 and 82 passing yards, respectively.
Grade: A
Special teams
After a scoreless spell in the first quarter, redshirt-sophomore Mekhi Mews broke the game open with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown — the first for Georgia since Mecole Hardman’s 70-yarder in 2018. The walk-on began the game with a career-high 47-yard kickoff return, and, by the end of the game, returned a total of three punts for 111 yards. Freshman kicker Peyton Woodring went six-for-six on extra points, but went one-for-two on field goals, leaving three points on the field after missing a 28-yard attempt in the first quarter. Sophomore punter Brett Thorson was reliable as always, completing three punts for a total of 136 yards.
Grade: A