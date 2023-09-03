Georgia defeated UT Martin 48-7 in the Bulldogs’ first game of the 2023 season. Following the game, digital sports editor Bo Underwood graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
It wasn’t the most promising start for Georgia’s passing game. The playcalling from new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was conservative at times, and the Bulldogs didn’t seem all that interested in pushing it downfield. Carson Beck had an iffy beginning to his first career start, but settled in and finished with 294 passing yards and a touchdown on 31 attempts. He also ran in a 4-yard scramble in the first quarter to put Georgia up 14-0. Brock Vandagriff looked good in relief, dropping a 56-yard dime to Rara Thomas and then throwing his first career touchdown to Oscar Delp. Gunner Stockton went 3 of 5, passing for 29 yards.
Grade: A-
Running backs
The Bulldogs ran for 159 yards on the day, with senior Kendall Milton leading the team with 53 rushing yards on nine carries. Roderick Robinson II chipped in a solid performance with eight carries for 50 yards and a touchdown. Georgia’s longest play on the ground came in the second quarter when Milton broke off a 37-yard run that later set up a touchdown. Four different running backs carried the ball for Georgia, and Cash Jones also caught four passes for 25 yards out of the backfield. Georgia’s running back room is still a bit banged up, but showed promise in this one.
Grade: B-
Receivers
Brock Bowers was basically the entire Georgia offense in the first half. He ended the game with five catches for 77 yards, all of which came in the first half, and ran in a 3-yard end around for the Bulldogs’ first touchdown of 2023. Delp also had a good day, and hauled in Vandagriff’s first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter from 21 yards out. On the other hand, Georgia wasn’t too aggressive in dialing up plays downfield for its wideouts. Mekhi Mews led the group in yards with 75 off of three catches, and had the longest play of the day for the receivers when he took a screen 54 yards for a touchdown. Dominic Lovett caught three passes for 25 yards in his Georgia debut, and Rara Thomas’ lone catch of the day was a massive 56-yard bomb.
Grade: B
Offensive line
The offensive line was as dependable as ever in this one. UT Martin failed to record a sack all game, and only three Georgia plays all day resulted in a loss of yards. Georgia had plenty of time to throw throughout the night, and averaged 5.3 yards per carry on the ground. Earnest Greene III got the start at left tackle and did a great job holding down the blind side. Veterans Sedrick Van Pran and Xavier Truss played as well as expected, and overall Georgia’s offensive line dominated up front.
Grade: A
Defensive line
Georgia dictated both sides of the line of scrimmage in Week 1. UT Martin struggled mightily in short yardage and only converted two out of 14 third downs on the night. Georgia hurried the quarterback consistently but Mykel Williams was the only Bulldog who recorded a sack. That was Georgia’s only tackle for loss all day from the defensive line, but they rarely surrendered chunk plays on the ground. Zion Logue made a nice play in the third quarter with a batted ball at the line of scrimmage. It wasn’t flashy and didn’t show up on the stat sheet, but Georgia’s defensive line did a good enough job of patrolling the trenches.
Grade: B
Linebackers
Georgia returned most of its linebacking core from 2023, and the unit put up a solid effort in the first game of the year. Xavian Sorey and Jamon Dumas-Johnson started on the inside and played well, but didn’t exactly stand out on the stat sheet. Last year’s leading tackler Smael Mondon Jr. also saw snaps, and freshman Troy Bowles impressed as well. While no linebacker made a big statistical impact, the unit as a whole limited big plays from UT Martin on the ground and was also impressive in coverage.
Grade: B+
Secondary
Malaki Starks flew around the field for Georgia, particularly in the first half. The sophomore safety finished with a team-leading eight tackles and broke up a pass. Tykee Smith had a nice day at STAR, finishing with six tackles. The secondary didn’t allow too much through the air, but Daylen Everette, who got the start at cornerback opposite Kamari Lassiter, was called for a costly pass interference penalty on third down in the third quarter that kept a UT Martin drive alive. As a whole, Georgia only gave up 128 yards through the air on just over a 55% completion percentage. A.J. Harris got beat in the end zone on a fourth quarter fade for Georgia’s biggest blemish of the day in the secondary, but aside from that the corners didn’t give up a whole lot. UT Martin’s longest play through the air was only for 17 yards.
Grade: A-
Special teams
Kicker Peyton Woodring made both of his field goals with a long of 33 yards, and hit all six of his extra points. Two of Brett Thorson’s five punts landed inside the 20-yard line, and Mews handled return duties. He returned two punts for a total of 19 yards, and took one kickoff back for 31 yards. There wasn’t a whole lot to say about Georgia’s special teams in this game, which is not a bad thing by any means.
Grade: A