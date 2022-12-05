No. 1 Georgia defeated LSU 50-30 in the 2022 SEC championship game to improve to 13-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
Stetson Bennett was on fire against LSU, particularly in the first half. He completed 19 of 24 pass attempts for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns, each of which was thrown to a different receiver. Bennett’s performance was near-perfect and one the best games of his career.
Grade: A
Running backs
The rushing attack didn’t start fast for Georgia, but once it got going it was very effective. Kendall Milton led the way with eight carries for 113 yards, Daijun Edwards added 12 for 77 yards, and Kenny McIntosh scored two rushing touchdowns. In all, it was another strong showing for the Bulldogs’ talented backfield.
Grade: A
Receivers
Brock Bowers led the way for Georgia’s receivers with six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. Ladd McConkey had five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. The rest of the group was solid as well, with Darnell Washington and Dillon Bell hauling in touchdown receptions as well.
Grade: A
Offensive Line
Georgia’s offensive line was excellent in the SEC title game, keeping Stetson Bennett clean and opening up holes in the run game. Bennett wasn’t sacked all game and the Bulldogs rushed for 255 yards. The offensive front was a major reason for the success of the offense.
Grade: A
Defensive Line
Jalen Carter had another extremely disruptive performance, with four tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Carter’s impact in the middle of Georgia’s defensive front has been evident since his return from injury against Florida, and he continues to play well on a week-to-week basis. Tramel Walthour also had a sack, and the entire front line deserves credit for holding the Tigers to just 47 rushing yards on 20 attempts.
Grade: A
Linebackers
Smael Mondon had an impactful performance against LSU, posting a team-high six tackles and a key interception. Jamon Dumas-Johnson also played well with five tackles and a pass breakup. Outside linebackers Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss each had sacks as well, the entire linebacker group performing well.
Grade: A-
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary had the worst game of any position group for the Bulldogs, mostly due to some second half struggles. LSU’s quarterbacks combined for 502 passing yards and three touchdowns. Christopher Smith came up with a late interception of backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The second half issues were impacted by a shift in the mentality of the defense up 25 points at halftime, but the group still didn’t play to its standard.
Grade: C+
Special Teams
The most impactful special teams play of the game came on a blocked field goal by defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse. As the LSU team jogged to the sideline, Georgia safety Christopher Smith picked the loose ball up and ran it back 95 yards for the game’s opening touchdown. Kicker Jack Podlesny missed his only field goal attempt of the night and had a kickoff out of bounds. Punter Brett Thorson played well, averaging 51.8 yards per punt on four attempts, with three landing inside the LSU 20-yard line.
Grade: A-