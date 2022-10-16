No. 1 Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Following the game, assistant sports editor John James graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
Stetson Bennett returned to form against Vanderbilt, turning in his best game since Georgia’s win over South Carolina. He completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Carson Beck was good in relief of Bennett, completing eight of his 11 attempts for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Grade: A
Running Backs
The Bulldogs ran the ball well, supplementing the excellence of the passing game with consistent solid gains. Daijun Edwards led the way on the ground with 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. Kenny McIntosh looked like a multi-faceted weapon, racking up 63 yards on 11 total touches and two touchdowns. Kendall Milton missed the game due to an injury.
Grade: A-
Receivers
A number of different Georgia pass-catchers stepped up on Saturday. Freshman Dillon Bell caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, posting the best performance of his young career. Tight end Darnell Washington caught four passes for a career-high 78 yards, making an impressive one-handed catch and another leaping grab down the left sideline. Dominick Blaylock caught his first touchdown of the season, while Arik Gilbert caught his first pass and touchdown as a Bulldog. AD Mitchell missed another game and Ladd McConkey, but other than health concerns it was a strong day for the receivers.
Grade: A
Offensive Line
Georgia was able to impose its will for the most part on the Vanderbilt defensive front. The rushing attack averaged five yards per carry. Bennett was sacked twice, but the offensive line was strong for the most part. With tougher tasks ahead, Saturday's performance was a good one to build on as the Bulldogs move forward.
Grade: A-
Defensive Line
The Bulldog defensive front shut down the Commodore running game. Vanderbilt rushed for just 45 yards on 23 carries, averaging less than two yards per attempt. Georgia’s front wasn’t able to consistently pressure Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann, who did a good job getting the ball out of his hands quickly.
Grade: A-
Linebackers
With Smael Mondon still sidelined by injury, junior Rian Davis once again stepped up in a larger role. Davis made three tackles, and fellow linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson continued his strong season with a four tackle performance. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith was credited with a sack on an intentional grounding penalty by Swann. Georgia’s linebackers were another factor in Vanderbilt’s inability to run the ball, and generally did their job as a position group.
Grade: A
Secondary
Georgia’s secondary was somewhat shaky early in the game, with a few open receivers down the field for Swann. However, the Commodores were unable to hit those receivers, and the Bulldog secondary tightened up as the game went on. Safety Christopher Smith played well, leading the team with five solo tackles. Kelee Ringo missed an opportunity for an interception and potential touchdown in the third quarter, and in general Ringo didn’t have his best day.
Grade: B+
Special Teams
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny made all of his kicks against Vanderbilt, hitting two field goals and seven extra points. Podlesny wasn’t perfect though, as he had a kickoff go out of bounds. Ladd McConkey and Kearis Jackson both had strong punt returns, and it was a good day for the Bulldogs’ special teams on balance.
Grade: A-