D’Andre Swift announced on Friday that he will forgo his senior season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.
After he was hindered by a shoulder injury in Georgia’s 37-10 loss to LSU in the SEC championship game, Swift had only one carry in the Bulldogs’ 26-14 win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.
The 5-foot-9, 215 pound running back from Philadelphia is one of the top prospects at his position. In a mock draft published on Dec. 16, ESPN’s Todd McShay projected Swift to be the first running back taken off the board at No. 21 to the Tennessee Titans.
Coming into his freshman season behind Nick Chubb and Sony Michel on the depth chart, Swift was able to carve out a niche in Georgia’s offense. He recorded 81 carries for 681 yards and three touchdowns in his first season. His highlight play came in the SEC championship game against Auburn when he broke out for a 64-yard touchdown to seal a 28-7 win.
❤️ SE7EN ERA pic.twitter.com/a3J1KmQzCM— SWIFT7️⃣ (@DAndreSwift) January 3, 2020
In Swift’s sophomore season, he split carries with Elijah Holyfield, and they both eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season. It was clear that Swift would be the No. 1 running back on the depth chart going into his junior year.
He recorded the most carries in his career with 196 in his final collegiate season and finished with 1,218 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He was named to the AP All-SEC second team and the Coaches’ All-SEC first team.
With Swift gone, Georgia will look to Zamir White, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh to shoulder the load at running back. Kendall Milton, a four-star recruit in class of 2020, will also be on the roster next year.
