Georgia’s running back room is dealing with a myriad of injuries.
Nearly every player on scholarship in Georgia’s backfield has had to work back from or recover from an injury suffered during spring or fall camp.
Before the Bulldogs’ game against UT Martin, the team lost sophomore running back Branson Robinson to a non-contact patellar tendon tear that will force him to miss the season. Robinson, before his most recent ailment, was recovering from a toe injury on the opposite leg that forced him to miss G-Day — just like senior back Kendall Milton did due to a hamstring injury.
“I hate it for Branson because he had really worked hard,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “At the end of the spring, he came up with the turf toe and he has been battling back the whole offseason. He’s had a great summer and looked really good in the days leading up to this injury.”
While Robinson was nearly back until his patellar tendon tear, Milton has been working through his hamstring injury, but hasn’t run with the rest of the team for most of fall practice. Despite this, Milton led all Georgia rushers with 53 yards in Week 1 against UT Martin.
“Kendall’s dying to get out there,” Smart said. “He’s got a great heart, great soul. He loves this program. He’ll give anything to this program and it kills him not to be out there. You know he didn’t really go through camp. He worked out, he ran, he did what he had to do, but he could not get himself in playing shape just by camp.”
Fellow senior Daijun Edwards is dealing with an MCL injury, but Smart said he’s been progressing well. Smart also said that Edwards was already back with the running backs practicing, but wore a black, non-contact jersey. Smart said both freshmen Andrew Paul and Roderick Robinson — who has been one of the few healthy backs recently — have had a great camp. Robinson finished second on the team with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 1.
The team will likely continue to rely on both Paul and Robinson as the team heads into its Week 2 matchup against Ball State, as the rest of the team continues to get healthy.
Walk-ons like Cash Jones, Sevaughn Clark and Len’Neth Whitehead will also likely see significant playing time and should help keep the offense running smoothly despite Branson Robinson being out for the season and Edwards returning later in the year.
“We’ve got capable backs there, and we’ve got people around them to get the ball to,” Smart said. “I don’t see that changing who we are offensively. It probably just makes another [potential] injury more significant. It makes you rethink what special teams roles you want the backs playing because you’ve got to be aware at what point there’s a drop-off.”
While there are still some healthy players in the running back room, Smart said that he and his staff are looking all across the roster for possibilities in the backfield. One surprise contender to see snaps at the position is tight end Brock Bowers. The Associated Press preseason All-American is one of the best offensive players in football this upcoming season and as proficient as he is at catching and blocking, he’s just as proficient as a runner.
Bowers, a former high school running back, has had 165 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in his collegiate career so far. His 75-yard touchdown run against Kent State last season demonstrated that he has the long speed to take it the distance. While he mostly operates on end-arounds from the wide receiver or tight end position, it’s possible that he could line up in the backfield at some point this season. Bowers scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown in Week 1 for Georgia’s first points of the season.
“I’d be open to it,” Bowers said. “It’s fun when you get the ball in your hands and try to make something happen, so if they told me to go to running back, I’d do whatever.”
While the running backs are riddled with injuries and questions, certain players like Roderick Robinson or possibly even Bowers will need to step up to fill the gaps left by the injured veterans in the room.