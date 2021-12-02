Kirby Smart has led his Georgia team to a 12-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into the SEC Championship against No. 3 Alabama. Here’s a look at The Red & Black’s top five plays so far this season for the Bulldogs.
1. Christopher Smith’s pick six against Clemson
The top play of the year came in the first game of the season, the opening matchup with Clemson. In a game that featured a dominant defense, safety Christopher Smith’s 74-yard interception return was the only touchdown and only decisive score of the game.
The victory over Clemson was a vital one, kickstarting the undefeated regular season run for the Bulldogs. If the game had gone in the Tigers’ favor, the season could have unfolded very differently for Georgia. Smith’s play set the tone for a dominant Bulldog defense that allowed just 83 points over the course of 12 regular season games.
2. Ladd McConkey’s 60-yard TD against Auburn
Coming into the season, Stetson Bennett was the backup quarterback behind JT Daniels, and many Georgia fans had questions about his ability to push the ball down the field. While Bennett’s 288-yard, five touchdown performance against UAB helped quiet the critics, it took a bomb against an SEC rival to silence them.
With Georgia up 17-3 in the third quarter, Bennett uncorked a perfectly thrown deep ball to freshman wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who made the catch and scampered into the end zone, extending the lead to 24-3 and putting the game out of reach for Auburn.
Bennett’s performances have been under the radar thanks to the dominant Georgia defense, but he did everything that was asked of him all season, leading the offense to 40.7 points per game, the sixth-best average in the FBS.
3. Nakobe Dean’s pick six against Florida
Georgia’s performance wasn’t up to the team’s usual standard in the first half of the Florida game, until the final two minutes of the first half. The Bulldogs forced three consecutive turnovers, scoring touchdowns off of all three to make the halftime score 24-3.
The final of those three turnovers was an interception by Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who perfectly jumped a hitch route and took Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson’s pass 50 yards for the touchdown.
Dean was a defensive leader for the Bulldogs all season, and the linebacker’s athleticism and instincts were on full display in his touchdown against the Gators.
4. Brock Bowers’ 77-yard touchdown against Georgia Tech
Brock Bowers’ emergence was one of the most impactful developments of the season, as the true freshman made an immediate impact as one of the most consistent weapons in Todd Monken’s offense.
Bowers made a number of exceptional plays this season, but none exemplified what makes him a special player better than his 77-yard catch-and-run against Georgia Tech in the regular season finale. Bowers caught a simple slant route about 10 yards down the field and turned on the afterburners, accelerating through the secondary for the touchdown.
Bowers broke Orson Charles’ school record for tight end receiving yards on the play, and finished the regular season with 652 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns, leading the team in both of those statistics. He finished the game against the Yellow Jackets with 100 yards and two touchdowns.
5. Jordan Davis’ 1-yard touchdown on senior day
This play wasn’t as consequential to the success of Georgia’s season as the other plays on the list, but Jordan Davis is the heart and soul of his team, and his senior day touchdown is unquestionably one of the most memorable plays of the season.
It took two attempts to get Davis into the end zone, but the roar from the Sanford crowd as the fan-favorite defensive tackle lunged over the goal line was one of the loudest all season. Davis’ decision to return to Georgia for his senior season was a catalyst for several other seniors returning to a defense that would dominate all 12 opponents on the way to an undefeated regular season.