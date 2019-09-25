For Michael Barnett, a bye weekend means he finally gets to escape from Athens. The senior from Ridgeville, South Carolina, will head nearly four hours up the road to his hometown on Friday to spend time with family and attend his high school’s football game.

“We’ve been here since camp. I mean, we need a break. I need to get out of here,” Barnett said. “I’m tired of the smell of football. I just want to smell fresh trees.”

Most of the Georgia football team will head home this weekend for the first bye week of the season before the matchup against Tennessee on Oct. 5. Georgia’s second and final bye will come the weekend before heading to Jacksonville, Florida, for its annual clash with Florida.

Senior Charlie Woerner said he is going home to Tiger, Georgia, for a weekend filled with high school football and hunting on Saturday morning with his fiance of almost eight months, Sydney Gilliam. The two are set to get married on June 27 of next year.

A few other players are using the bye weekend to stay in Athens and sharpen up their football skills.

“My plan [is to] either go to see my family or stay here and hang out with some friends and perfect my craft,” sophomore defensive lineman Jordan Davis said.

Georgia football has held practice every day this week, but is not looking ahead to the trip to Knoxville quite yet. Woerner said practice has felt different because the team has no opponent to look forward to at the end of the week, they are mainly playing for themselves and against one another.

After the highly-anticipated matchup against Notre Dame was over, each player was given three or four aspects of their game to work on by head coach Kirby Smart. Woerner said this week has been beneficial in allowing his teammates the chance to talk with coaches and focus on their individual weaknesses.

“[It] lets the guys who are injured get healthy and lets the guys who need to work on some things work on them,” Woerner said. “[Bye week is] when some teams really gain a lot on other teams because some treat it as a bye week, but we treat it as a work week.”

As far as the offensive side of the ball goes, Woerner said the group is working on communication and honing in on the execution of the passing game. The defense is perfecting its technique and identity.

“[We are working on] play calling, executing better, staying low, reading our blocks better — really trying to just tune up our craft,” Barnett said.