Voting is a top priority for Georgia football's players and staff as Election Day has arrived. The NCAA implemented an organized off-day for the election, meaning no team-led practices or activities can be held mandatory in an effort for athletic departments to push players to exercise their right to vote.
For some Georgia players, this is an opportunity to vote for the first time in their lives. Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer is one of them. He recalled going to a polling center with his mother many years ago but was excited to finally take the step for himself.
“It is very important for them to give us a chance to do that,” Salyer said. “I think it is us being allowed to have the opportunity to go get our voice heard. It is probably one of the most game-changing things that I have seen in a while.”
Head coach Kirby Smart said less than nine Georgia football players have yet to vote out of over 130. He said the Nov. 3 deadline will be an excellent opportunity to reach 100% participation.
“In terms of the NCAA, the decision was made a long time ago and they didn’t realize how proactive these athletic departments would be in terms of, number one, registering student-athletes to vote and getting them to vote,” Smart said.
The NCAA’s planned day off gives college football players all around the country ample time to cast their votes for the election. Salyer is supportive of the break, saying it is a great idea to ensure everyone has their voices heard.
“A lot of people have not been able to have their opinions voiced,” Salyer said. “I think for us being college football players, having the high profiles that we do, just going out and being seen in polling places and being able to vote, I think that is really big for this community.”
Salyer said players truly feel like they have a voice in the elections, and know they are among an influential age group as college athletes for voting.
“I am really excited that everybody gets to say how they feel and choose who they want to be in office,” he said. “Everyone feels like they have an opinion and they want to voice it too. That is exciting.”
Georgia has planned voluntary activities in place of team workouts for Election Day. The Bulldogs will also bring in a speaker to address the players.
Players are encouraged to use the day to catch up on school work and recovery if they have already voted. Salyer said he also plans to watch some film in preparation for Georgia’s matchup on Saturday with No. 8 Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.