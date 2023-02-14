On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Baltimore Ravens announced the hiring of now-former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to serve in the same role with the Ravens. While the Bulldogs lose a coordinator they had grown accustomed to, they’ll at least bring a familiar face in to replace him.
The Bulldogs will promote their own offensive analyst Mike Bobo to offensive coordinator for the 2023-2024 season, according to a press release from the UGA Athletic Association.
“I am excited to name Mike Bobo our next offensive coordinator,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach. Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball.”
Bobo has been closely tied to Georgia for his entire coaching career. The former Georgia quarterback transitioned to a grad assistant position in 1999, before becoming Jacksonville State’s quarterback coach the following year.
Bobo returned to Georgia in 2001 as the quarterbacks coach to coach alongside former Georgia head coach Mark Richt. Bobo added offensive coordinator to his duties prior to the 2007 season and held that position until 2014 when he departed for Colorado State for its head coaching position.
After he was fired from Colorado State, Bobo landed with South Carolina as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was eventually promoted to interim head coach after the current Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was fired midway through the season. Bobo lost every game he was the head coach with South Carolina.
Before joining the Bulldogs as an offensive analyst, Bobo was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with Auburn for one season in 2021 before he was fired.
Bobo certainly has big shoes to fill, as Monken built an offense good enough to win back-to-back national championships. Monken, this past season, oversaw a Bulldogs offense that was rated top-five in college football. They finished the season with the most total yards of offense and placed second in total touchdowns.
As Monken looks to find success in the NFL, Bobo will undertake the task of building another championship-worthy offense.