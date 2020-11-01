Georgia football’s senior safety Richard LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday night, following the team’s return from Lexington, Kentucky. LeCounte is “doing well” and without any major injuries, LeCounte’s Liberty County High School football coach Kirk Warner confirmed to The Red & Black.
The accident involved multiple vehicles with LeCounte being transported to a hospital, where he is expected to miss at least “a few weeks” due to a shoulder injury as well as multiple cuts and bruises, according to reports by ESPN. Surgery is not required, according to ESPN.
"[Richard] is still in the hospital for further medical care," said University of Georgia director of sports medicine Ron Courson in a press release. "His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected."
LeCounte was driving a Yamaha dirt-bike on Macon Highway when the accident occurred, according to a press release by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
"As the dirt-bike was heading west, a Mazda 3 ... attempted to turn left from Macon Highway into the fuel station located at 520 Macon Highway, and was stuck by LeCounte's dirt-bike," the ACCPD's release stated. "After striking the Mazda 3, the dirt-bike went into the oncoming lane, and struck a Toyota Corolla."
LeCounte — who was a preseason All-American selection — is Georgia’s team-leader in interceptions with three, pass breakups with four and is third in tackles with 26.
In Saturday’s contest against Kentucky, LeCounte finished with 13 tackles and a team-leading three pass breakups. He has started 23 straight games for the Bulldogs dating back to the 2018-19 season.
LeCounte’s accident adds to a list of Georgia’s defensive injuries on Saturday. Safety Lewis Cine, linebacker Quay Walker and defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester went down with injuries against the Wildcats.
