Georgia place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) walks onto the field. Georgia trailed LSU 17-3 at the end of the first half of the SEC Championship on Dec. 7, 2019 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo/Ryan Cameron, rcameron@randb.com)
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship won the Lou Groza Award on Thursday night at a ceremony in Atlanta. He beat out Iowa’s Keith Duncan and Washington State’s Blake Mazza for the honor of college football’s best kicker.
Blankenship will finish his career as the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer. The senior kicker, who has yet to miss an extra point in his career, was a semifinalist for the award in 2017 and 2018 and won the fan vote this year. The fan vote gave Blankenship one extra vote on the final ballot.
Rodrigo Blankenship during a game in 2014 when he was at Sprayberry High School.
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) looks up at the goal post before attempting a field goal during the first half of a NCAA college football game between Georgia and Ole Miss, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo/Joshua L. Jones - Joshuajonesphoto@gamil.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) waits with a nervous tick for his time to appear on television after scoring 13 points for Georgia at the end of a NCAA college football game between Georgia and Kentucky, in Lexington, KY., on Saturday, November 5, 2016. (Henry Taylor htaylor@randb.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) is interviewed by SEC Network after scoring 13 points and the winning field goal in a game against Kentucky in a NCAA college football game between Georgia and Kentucky, in Lexington, KY., on Saturday, November 5, 2016. (Henry Taylor htaylor@randb.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98), who would continue to score 13 points in the game, thanks whatever power he acquired for this game after a successful field goal attempt during the second half of a NCAA college football game between Georgia and Kentucky, in Lexington, KY., on Saturday, November 5, 2016. (Henry Taylor htaylor@randb.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) laughs while leaving the field after a regular NCAA season game between Georgia and UL Lafayette at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. (Photo/Casey Sykes, www.caseysykes.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) makes a kick in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Georgia and Appalachian State in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo/Casey Sykes, www.caseysykes.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) prepares to kick the ball at a college football game between Notre Dame and Georgia in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Photo/Kristin M. Bradshaw, k@kristinmbradshaw.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) prepares to kick off the first play of the game at the beginning of the first half of a college football game between Notre Dame and Georgia in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Photo/Casey Sykes, www.caseysykes.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) kicks the ball the University of Georgia football team plays Mississippi State University at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, September 23, 2017. (Photo/Reann Huber, www.reannhuber.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) kicks a field goal during the first half of a college football game between Georgia and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Photo/Casey Sykes, www.caseysykes.com)
Rodrigo Blankenship prepares to kick the football in a game against Vanderbilt University at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, October 7, 2017. (Photo/Jane Snyder, www.janemarysnyder.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) stands at the ready to kick a field goal during the college playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, January 1, 2018. (Photo/Kristin M. Bradshaw, kristinmbradshaw.com)
Georgia placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) celebrates after Georgia defeats Oklahoma 54-48 during the College Football Playoff Semifinals between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the University of Oklahoma Sooners at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Monday, January 1, 2018. The Bulldogs and Sooners went into double overtime before Georgia took home the win. (Photo/Reann Huber, www.reannhuber.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) kicks a field goal during the first half of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. (Photo/Casey Sykes, www.caseysykes.com)
University of Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) stands behind a kicker’s practice net during the University of Georiga’s G-Day Spring Football Game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Photo/Tony Walsh)
University of Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) watches the ball after a kick during a game between the University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
University of Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship greets fans at the Dawg Walk as UGA football players walk into the stadium before a game against University of Tennessee at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (Photo/Tony Walsh)
University of Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship prepares to kick a point after attempt during the 2nd half of a game between the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Volunteers for their fifth win of the 2018 season by a score of 38-12. (Photo/Tony Walsh)
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) celebrates after setting an extra point record during a football game in Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The University of Georgia beat Vanderbilt University 41-13. (Photo/Christina Matacotta)
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) fakes a field goal attempt and runs the ball during a football game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. The fake was unsuccessful. The University of Georgia football team played against Louisiana State University for their seventh game of the 2018 season. (Photo/Tony Walsh)
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) prepares to kick an extra point at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. The Georgia Bulldogs beat the UMass Minutemen 66-27. (Photo/Rebecca Wright)
University of Georgia Grady graduate and football kicker Rodrigo Blankenship sits in his seat in Stegeman Coliseum for the 2018 fall commencement ceremony. The University of Georgia welcomed 1,575 undergraduates and 1,224 graduate students during its fall 2018 commencement ceremonies. (Photo/Ryan Cameron rac86114@uga.edu)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) kicks the extra point. The Georgia Bulldogs faced the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. At the end of the half, the Bulldogs led the Red Wolves 34-0. (Photo/Gabriella Audi https://gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) and Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) ride off of the field cheering after the game. The game finishes with Georgia topping Notre Dame by a score of 23-17. (Photo/ Ryan Cameron,rcameron@randb.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) stands on the field after a missed field goal. The Georgia Bulldogs lost in double-overtime to the South Carolina Gamecocks with a final score 17-20 on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Gabriella Audi https://gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) cheers. The Georgia Bulldogs lost in double-overtime to the South Carolina Gamecocks with a final score 17-20 on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Gabriella Audi https://gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia Placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) kneels before the game. The Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats ended the first half tied 0-0 on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Gabriella Audi https://gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) holds up his hands for the playing of Krypton. The Georgia Bulldogs battled through the weather and defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 21-0 on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Julian Alexander jalexander@randb.com)
Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner (89) and Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) celebrate together. The No. 4 University of Georgia Bulldogs hosted Texas A&M to the lead after the first half by a score of 13-3 for their final home game of the season on Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Ryan Cameron,rcameron@randb.com)
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) stands among the lights in Sanford Stadium. The No. 4 University of Georgia Bulldogs hosted Texas A&M to the win by a score of 19-13 for their final home game of the season on Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Gabriella Audi,https://gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner (89) hugs Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98). The No. 4 University of Georgia Bulldogs hosted Texas A&M to the lead after the first half by a score of 13-3 for their final home game of the season on Nov. 23, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Gabriella Audi,https://gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
PHOTOS: From walk-on to all-time leading scorer, Georgia's Rodrigo Blankenship through his football career
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) became the Bulldogs' all-time leading scorer during Saturday's game against Texas A&M, during which he completed four field goals and one extra point. Blankenship has 418 points to his name at Georgia, but he wasn't always a star. Check out these photos to see Blankenship's progression from walk-on to leading scorer.
Rodrigo Blankenship during a game in 2014 when he was at Sprayberry High School.
Georgia place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) looks up at the goal post before attempting a field goal during the first half of a NCAA college football game between Georgia and Ole Miss, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. in Oxford, Mississippi.
The only other time Georgia had a finalist for the Lou Groza Award was in 2012 when Blair Walsh lost to Tulane’s Cairo Santos.
Senior safety J.R. Reed was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award but fell short in the voting. LSU’s Grant Delpit took home the honor of being the nation’s best defensive back instead.
Last year, Deandre Baker became the first Georgia football player to win the Jim Thorpe Award. Future NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey was a finalist in 1998, marking the first time in history a Georgia player was nominated.
