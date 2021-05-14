A full capacity of 75,000 fans will be allowed into Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, when Georgia football opens its 2021 season against Clemson.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that the state will be lifting its ban on mass gatherings.
“We can take this step today because science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working,” Cooper said. “But to keep moving forward and to make sure that we keep saving lives, more people need to get vaccinated.”
The Sept. 4 matchup between Georgia and Clemson is expected to be one of the most anticipated games of the entire college football season. Both teams will likely enter the season in the top five of the preseason AP Poll with College Football Playoff aspirations.
On March 31, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed three executive orders that loosened COVID-19 restrictions in the state, including the gatherings ban, shelter-in-place requirements and any remaining social distancing requirements.
The University of Georgia has yet to make an announcement in regard to attendance for the home opener at Sanford Stadium against UAB. However, the recent news that Foley Field will be at full capacity for Georgia baseball’s final home series against Ole Miss is a good sign for the potential for full capacity football games in the fall.